Amit Shah hailed PM Modi's record-breaking tenure as India's longest-serving elected PM, marking a new 'politics of performance' era. He credited Modi with providing stability, boosting national self-belief, and ending casteism and dynastic rule.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah delivered a resounding tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, hailing his achievement as India's longest-continuously serving elected Prime Minister as a defining moment in the nation's democratic history, surpassing a 62-year-old record.

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Addressing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) conference, Shah lauded the Prime Minister for shattering a 62-year-old record and reshaping India's political landscape. He argued that while post-Independence political success was often inherited, PM Modi's sustained electoral mandate represents a new era, the "politics of performance," built entirely on trust, accountability, and public endorsement.

The 'Modi Era' and National Self-Belief

Shah described the "Modi Era" as a period that will be recorded in "golden letters," citing the Prime Minister's ability to provide unwavering political stability and continuity. He credited this leadership with replacing a "long-standing collective inferiority complex" among citizens with a sense of national self-belief, anchored by the vision of a "Developed India by 2047."

"Stability, continuity, and decisiveness have become synonymous with Prime Minister Modi's leadership," Shah remarked. He emphasised that the government has successfully pivoted Indian politics away from the traditional traps of "casteism, dynastic rule, and appeasement," favouring a model rooted in development-oriented governance.

Global Leadership and Economic Growth

Reflecting on the past decade, the Home Minister highlighted how PM Modi navigated complex international crises, from the Doklam standoff to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while simultaneously steering India to become one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.

Shah pointed to tangible metrics of India's global influence. PM Modi has received the highest civilian honours from 32 countries. The nation has seen record-level exports and the rise of over 1.59 lakh startups.

Strategic Growth: India has concluded trade agreements with 38 nations under the current administration.

NDA: A Coalition for National Development

The Home Minister emphasised that the NDA has evolved into a coalition of leaders uniquely committed to national development and the welfare of the poor. Currently, the alliance governs nearly 80 per cent of India's geographical area, with representation spanning 292 Lok Sabha MPs, 144 Rajya Sabha MPs, and thousands of state-level legislators.

Focus on Youth and Women-Led Development

Shah also lauded the Prime Minister's commitment to "Youth-led" and "Women-led" development, noting that his administration has prioritised research and innovation as the bedrock of India's future growth.

A Career of Dedication and Public Service

As PM Modi approaches an unprecedented milestone--completing 25 years as a constitutional office-holder on October 7--Shah reflected on the Prime Minister's personal dedication. He described a career built without "political inheritance or patronage," characterised by a tireless work ethic and an unwavering commitment to public welfare.

"For 25 years, he has worked without a holiday, treating every citizen as a member of his extended family," Shah said, adding that no amount of appreciation is sufficient to acknowledge such a commitment to national service.

The conference served as both a celebration of the Prime Minister's record-breaking tenure and a statement of intent for the NDA's continued focus on the government's ambitious development agenda for the coming years.