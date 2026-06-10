A viral video from Delhi's Rohini Sector 18 has sparked outrage online after allegedly showing a Rapido rider being assaulted following a minor road collision. The incident, recorded by a woman passenger, has triggered calls for action.

A shocking road rage incident from Rohini Sector 18 in Delhi has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism from netizens. The video allegedly shows a Rapido bike rider being assaulted by a group of men following a minor collision on the road.

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Minor Accident Escalates Into Violence

According to reports circulating online, the dispute began after a slight collision between the Rapido rider and another motorcycle. What started as a minor road incident quickly escalated when the other riders stopped their vehicle and confronted the Rapido rider. Moments later, the argument turned violent.

In the viral clip, one of the men can allegedly be seen striking the Rapido rider on the head with a helmet. The impact was reportedly so powerful that the helmet used in the attack appeared to break. The rider looked visibly stunned and was unable to react as the situation unfolded.

Woman Passenger Records the Entire Incident

A woman passenger seated on the Rapido bike recorded the entire episode on her phone. The footage captures her shouting at the attackers and condemning their actions while attempting to document the incident. Her video has since become the primary source of the clip being shared across social media platforms.

Social Media Demands Action

The video has triggered outrage online, with many users criticizing the attackers for resorting to violence over what appeared to be a minor road mishap. Several social media users have called for strict action against those involved, arguing that such incidents highlight the growing problem of road rage in urban areas.

The clip continues to circulate widely, sparking discussions about road safety, public behavior, and accountability on the streets.