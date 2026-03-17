A foot overbridge collapsed over a nala in Roop Nagar, north Delhi, on Tuesday morning, killing a 50-year-old woman who fell as the structure gave way. Rescue teams from multiple agencies recovered her body and secured the area. The Delhi Fire Service responded quickly after receiving a distress call. Authorities have launched an investigation.

A 60-foot iron foot overbridge collapsed over a ‘nala’ in Roop Nagar on Tuesday morning, leading to the death of a woman. The incident took place in north Delhi and caused panic among local residents. Officials from the Delhi Fire Service said they received an emergency call around 9.30 am about the collapse. Soon after, several fire tenders were sent to the spot to begin rescue operations.

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Woman falls into nala, declared dead

According to officials, the victim was a beggar, around 50 years old, who was present on the bridge when it suddenly gave way. She fell into the nala below as the structure collapsed.

Rescue teams worked quickly to locate her. After a search operation, her body was recovered from the drain. She was declared dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot

Multiple agencies joined the rescue efforts. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Police, and fire service officials were deployed immediately. Authorities cordoned off the area to stop people from going near the damaged structure and to allow rescue teams to work safely. The operation was carried out carefully due to the risk of further collapse or injury.

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Cause of collapse not yet known

Officials said that the exact reason behind the collapse is still unclear. A detailed inspection of the structure will be carried out once all immediate operations are completed.

Early reports suggest that the bridge may have been old or weak, but authorities have not confirmed anything yet. A proper investigation will determine whether poor maintenance or other factors led to the incident.

Political reaction and public concern

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video of the collapsed bridge on social media and claimed that there were reports of casualties. His post brought attention to the seriousness of the incident.

Local residents have raised concerns about the safety of such structures in the area. Many have demanded regular checks and repairs to prevent similar accidents in the future.

More details awaited

Officials said that further information will be shared after the inspection and investigation are completed. The incident has once again highlighted the need for better monitoring of public infrastructure in busy urban areas like Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)