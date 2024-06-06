Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rahul Gandhi alleges retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore in biggest stock market 'scam'; demands JCP probe

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hurled some serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the June 4 stock market crash.

    Rahul Gandhi alleges retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore in biggest stock market 'scam'; demands JCP probe gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded a parliamentary probe into stock market moves before and after the exit polls following the country's recently concluded national elections.

    Addressing a press conference, the former Congress President also questioned why top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, made comments about the stock market just days before the announcement of election results.

    "For the first time we noted that during the elections, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the Finance Minister commented on the stock market," Rahul Gandhi said.

    "PM Modi said that the stock market is rising at a great speed. the Union Home Minister said that on June 4 the stock market will be on the rise and you all should invest and similar was said by the Finance Minister. Amit Shah says buy shares before June 4. On May 19, PM Modi says the stock market will break records on June 4," he pointed out. 

    “The media releases fake exit polls, BJP’s internal survey showed them 220 seats, BJP leaders had this info. Intel agencies had told that the government that they will get 200-220 seats. Stock market breaks all records on June 3, and on June 4, stock market goes underground,” he added.

    The Congress leader further noted that on May 31, “massive stock activity – more than double what was there on May 30, more than double what was there on May 29”.

    “Who are these people? These are those who were aware of a scam happening. Foreign investors invested thousands of crores and who was at loss…? Retail investors lost 30 lakh crore rupees. This is the biggest scam in the history of Indian stock market,” Rahul Gandhi claimed.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 6:26 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    If DMK workers have guts, come lay hands on me Annamalai's fiery response to goat slaying video (WATCH) snt

    'If DMK workers have guts, come lay hands on me': Annamalai's fiery response to goat slaying video (WATCH)

    BJP Kangana Ranaut alleges woman CISF officer slapped her at the Chandigarh airport gcw

    BJP's Kangana Ranaut slapped by woman CISF officer at Chandigarh airport for 'disrespecting farmers'

    Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra resigns amid Valmiki corporation scam allegations vkp

    Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra resigns amid Valmiki corporation scam allegations

    Meet Geniben Thakor, the Congress leader who broke party's Gujarat jinx with crowdsourced campaign gcw

    Meet Geniben Thakor, the Congress leader who broke party's Gujarat jinx with crowdsourced campaign

    Overall 65.79% voter turnout recorded in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024; check state-wise details snt

    Overall 65.79% voter turnout recorded in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024; check state-wise details

    Recent Stories

    Nitish Kumar: Check JD(U) leader's net worth, assets and more gcw

    Nitish Kumar: Check JD(U) leader's net worth, assets and more

    If DMK workers have guts, come lay hands on me Annamalai's fiery response to goat slaying video (WATCH) snt

    'If DMK workers have guts, come lay hands on me': Annamalai's fiery response to goat slaying video (WATCH)

    Lavender to Aloe Vera-7 plants for improving mental well-being RBA EAI

    Lavender to Aloe Vera-7 plants for improving mental well-being

    BJP Kangana Ranaut alleges woman CISF officer slapped her at the Chandigarh airport gcw

    BJP's Kangana Ranaut slapped by woman CISF officer at Chandigarh airport for 'disrespecting farmers'

    Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra resigns amid Valmiki corporation scam allegations vkp

    Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra resigns amid Valmiki corporation scam allegations

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon