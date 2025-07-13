Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old tennis player, was murdered by her father. Her friend, Himanshika Singh, shared a video revealing Radhika's struggles with her controlling father and her desire for independence.

The murder of 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav by her father, Deepak Yadav, came as a shock to the entire nation. Radhika's best friend, Himanshika Singh, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video, revealing the troubled home life Radhika endured.

Himanshika described Deepak as an ultra-conservative control freak who prioritized societal opinions over his daughter's well-being. Radhika was allegedly shamed for wearing shorts, despite being a tennis player. Himanshika, who is also a tennis player, said that Radhika's murder was a result of her desire for independence and freedom.

Years of control and emotional abuse

The two friends met in 2013 and traveled together for tournaments. Himanshika remembered Radhika as a kind soul, sweet, and innocent, who was devoted to her tennis academy. Radhika's parents were always present at her tournaments, and she felt stifled at home, with her parents constantly monitoring her activities.

She added that Radhika was not seeing anyone and was devoted to her tennis academy, but paid with her life for growing up in an orthodox family.

Himanshika shared that Radhika had to inform her parents about every phone call she made, and even when Himanshika video-called Radhika, her parents would inquire about the conversation and Radhika would have to show them the screen. Himanshika also visited Radhika's house, where she noticed that Radhika had a deadline to return home, even though her tennis academy was just 50 meters away. She also shared videos of her playing with Radhika.

“Radhika was murdered by her own father… He had made her life miserable for years with his controlling, constant criticism. In the end, he listened to so-called friends who were jealous of her success," she said, adding, "She worked so hard in her tennis career and even built her own academy. She was doing so well for herself. But they couldn’t stand to see her independent. They shamed her for wearing shorts, for talking to boys, for living on her own terms. She was rushed to the hospital, but she didn’t make it. Rest in peace.”

WhatsApp chats reveal Radhika’s desire to escape oppression

Himanshika shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between Radhika and one of her coaches, Ajay Yadav. The conversations revealed Radhika's desire to live independently and pursue courses abroad. In one message, Radhika expressed her frustration with the restrictions at home, stating, "Gharwale to theek hai lekin thode time rehna hai independently. Wanna enjoy life, idhar kaafi restrictions hai." (Family members are fine but I want to live independently for a while. There are a lot of restrictions here.)

In another message, Radhika mentioned that she wanted to get away from home for some time and live independently, saying "Oct Nov Dec kuch bhi mereko nikalna hai idhar se thode time ke liye" (I want to get away from here for some time). She also discussed her plans to pursue courses in Australia or Dubai, mentioning that she had family in Australia and her coach was in Dubai.

In another message, the coach asked, “Tumne start kiya hai? (Did you start?)” To which Radhika’s reply is, “Yes bhaiya”. Likely, this was a reference to the tennis coaching she had started near her house.

The police are verifying the authenticity of the messages. The conversations suggest that Radhika's desire for independence and freedom was a significant factor in her murder.

Himanshika's video post concluded with a powerful message: "She was killed not for love or fame, but because fragile male ego couldn’t stand her freedom. Let her story remind us: no woman should die for wanting to live on her own terms.