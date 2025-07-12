India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released the preliminary report into the tragic crash. The report outlines a harrowing sequence of events that unfolded within 90 seconds of takeoff, as both engines of the aircraft shut down.

Surat: Following the release of the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), families of the victims asked if technical checks were done by Air India before allowing the plane to fly. Yashpal Singh Vansdiya, who lost both his parents in the accident, posed questions before the government and investigation agencies. The AI-171 flight, which was bound for London's Gatwick airport, crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport on June 12. 260 people lost their lives in the accident, which included 229, 12 crew members and 19 people on the ground.



While speaking to ANI, Yashpal Singh Vansdiya said that the AAIB report mentions that one pilot was asking the other whether he had turned off the engine, which means there were some "technical" issues. He questioned whether all the "preventive checks" of the aircraft had been done before its takeoff and hoped that he would get all the answers to his questions.



"I have certain questions to ask from the government and the investigation agencies. Based on the report, which mentions one pilot asking the other if he has turned off the switch, it means there were some technical issues. Were all preventive checks of the aircraft done? I hope I get answers to all these questions", Yashpal Singh Vansdiya said.



Mukesh Maheswari, who lost his son in the AI-171 plane crash demanded strong action against the culprits of the incident. "I lost my son...All I know is that those responsible for this accident should be punished, he said.



Meanwhile, according to Mohammad Rafiq Ghulam Hussain Khanji, who lost three members of his family in the AI-171 plane crash, the government must ensure that such incidents do not happen again and all the precautionary measures are taken. "Our expectation from the government is that such an incident should not happen again and all precautionary measures should be taken", Mohammad Rafiq said.



On Friday, India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released the preliminary report into the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171. The report outlines a harrowing sequence of events that unfolded within 90 seconds of takeoff, as both engines of the aircraft shut down unexpectedly during the initial climb, leading to a catastrophic loss of thrust and rapid descent.



Flight data recovered from the aircraft's Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) revealed that the fuel cutoff switches for both engines were inadvertently moved from RUN to CUTOFF, one after the other within a 1-second interval, at an altitude just moments after liftoff. One pilot was heard asking the other, "Why did you cut off?" to which the response was, "I did not."



This uncommanded shutdown triggered the deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), and the aircraft began losing altitude almost immediately, unable to sustain powered flight.

According to the AAIB, the pilots re-engaged the fuel switches in an attempt to relight both engines. Engine 1 showed signs of recovering thrust, but Engine 2 failed to stabilise. The aircraft, which had briefly reached a speed of 180 knots, was already descending and failed to regain altitude. The final distress call -- a "MAYDAY" -- was transmitted at 08:09 UTC, just seconds before the aircraft crashed into residential buildings outside the airport perimeter.