The ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, renowned globally for hosting the annual Holi Festival, has come under attack in a suspected hate crime, with over two dozen bullets fired at the premises over several days, causing significant structural damage.





According to ISKCON, 20 to 30 bullets were fired at the temple building and surrounding property during nighttime hours while devotees and guests were inside. The incident resulted in thousands of dollars in damage, including to the temple's intricately hand-carved arches.







India condemns attack

Condemning the attack, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco expressed solidarity with the community and urged swift action. In a post on X, it stated, "We strongly condemn the recent firing incident at the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna temple in Spanish Fork, Utah. The Consulate extends full support to all the devotees and the community and urges the local authorities to take prompt action to bring the perpetrators to justice."







BAPS temple desecrated

A similar incident had occurred earlier this year when, on March 9, a Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, was found desecrated just days ahead of a so-called 'Khalistani referendum' in Los Angeles, according to temple authorities.

The official page of BAPS for the United States shared the details of the March 9 desecration on the social media platform X and emphasised the community's resilience. "In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate... Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail," BAPS Public Affairs wrote.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also pointed to the incident on X, linking it to rising anti-Hindu sentiment and noting that the vandalism came shortly before the planned 'Khalistan referendum' in Los Angeles.

"Another Hindu Temple vandalised, this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA... Not surprisingly, this happens as the day for a so-called 'Khalistan referendum' in LA draws close," CoHNA posted, while listing other recent temple attacks since 2022 and calling for an investigation.

Last year, acts of vandalism also targeted the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, on the night of September 25. That incident followed closely after a similar attack on a BAPS temple in New York.

Messages such as "Hindus go back" were found scrawled during those attacks, deeply alarming the local Hindu community. Despite repeated provocations, community leaders continue to affirm their unity and commitment to confronting hate.