Popular Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda died while undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, after battling for life for nearly 12 days. The 35-year-old artiste had suffered severe head and spinal injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27, when his motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly appeared on the road.
