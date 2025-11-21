Hindu organisations in Shimla suspended their major protest over a disputed mosque after the HP admin accepted all demands in writing. A relay hunger strike will continue until demolition procedures are formally completed by an appointed committee.

Hindu organisations protesting in Shimla's Sanjauli over the disputed mosque structure on Friday suspended their major protest action after the Himachal Pradesh administration accepted all their demands in writing. The groups, led by the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, announced that the agitation has now entered a new phase, with a relay hunger strike (kramik anshan) continuing until all procedures are formally completed.

Protesters Declare 'Historic Win' as Demands Met

Protesters held what they called a "victory march" in Sanjauli shortly after receiving the written communication from the authorities, terming it a "historic win for the Sanatani society." The demands accepted include cutting electricity and water supply to the disputed structure, withdrawing the FIR registered last week against members of Hindu organisations, initiating demolition procedures as per legal requirements, and formation of an eight-member committee including representatives of the Sangharsh Samiti and administration officials. A review meeting is scheduled for November 29 to finalise the next steps.

Kamal Gautam, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, told ANI, "Officials from the administration came here just now, and the demands we had placed before them have been accepted. We had said that the electricity and water connections to the disputed structure must be cut. The government has agreed to this and accepted that it will be done."

Agitation Continues as Relay Hunger Strike

"We had demanded that the false First Information Report registered against our people be withdrawn. The government has given its consent on this as well. The third issue was the demolition of the illegal structure. For this, a committee has been formed. Since the matter is sub judice, there is a seven-day legal formality involved. Discussions were held, and a committee has been created with members from the Sangharsh Samiti and the administration. The meeting will be on the 29th," he said "We have suspended the fast-unto-death, but our relay hunger strike will continue until the entire issue is fully settled. The government has asked us for some time to complete the procedures. The administration has agreed to all our demands. We will not do anything that creates a law-and-order situation. Certainly, the administration has expressed its consent and accepted all the points," Gautam added.

Vijay Sharma, Convenor of Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, confirmed that written compliance has been delivered. "The administration has given written approval to all our demands, and the legal processes required have been clearly outlined in writing. An eight-member committee has been formed; we have submitted our names. The final review meeting will be held on the 29th. The FIR against us has been withdrawn with immediate effect. Electricity and water supply to the disputed mosque structure have already been cut, and sealing of the building has begun," he said.

"Overall, this is the victory of the entire Sanatani society's struggle. When you stand united, you succeed; when divided, you suffer. We have ended our fast-unto-death because the final process is now underway. Our relay hunger strike will continue until completion. Since an agreement has been reached in principle and the process is moving forward, everyone especially the youth, should peacefully return to their homes. We appeal to all to leave peacefully, " he said

Background of the Standoff

The protest began four days ago after Hindu organisations accused the administration of not executing the Shimla local court's October 30 order directing the disconnection of utilities and sealing of the unauthorised structure identified as a mosque. They also demanded the withdrawal of an FIR lodged against their members. The agitation had threatened to escalate into a major demonstration, but with the administration issuing written assurances and beginning action on all points, the organisations declared the day a "historic moment of collective victory."

Earlier today, the Hindu groups have insisted they will wait only until 1 PM today for a written order confirming the administration's commitments. "We have been sitting here for four days. Our demands were very small: implementation of the Shimla courts' October 30 order and cancellation of the false FIR lodged against us. The administration came late, but better late than never; we welcome the government's initiative," said Madan Thakur, Protester and Co-convener of Devbhoomi Sangharsh Smiti.

"The government has orally accepted the court-mandated steps cutting electricity and water supply to the illegal structure, sealing the building, and cancelling the false FIR. But we are waiting for written orders. Until then, we will continue to sit peacefully," he added.

Legal Battle and Court Orders

The agitation stems from a Shimla Court order dated October 30, directing the authorities to demolish all floors of the building, which is deemed an unauthorised structure in Sanjauli, where a mosque was reportedly functioning without proper approvals. Hindu groups allege that instead of acting on the court order, the administration filed a false FIR against several protesters last Friday. As the standoff intensified, Hindu groups announced a large protest for Friday. However, after late-night dialogue with officials, they agreed to pause the rally until 1 PM today, awaiting written confirmation of administrative action.

The Court directed the MC Commissioner on April 19, 2025, to issue a final decision before May 8. Subsequently, on May 3, 2025, the Commissioner declared the entire five-storey structure unauthorised and ordered its complete demolition. On October 30, 2025, the District and Sessions Court upheld the May 3 order, marking the fourth consecutive judicial endorsement for demolition. (ANI)