ARRESTED! Punjabi singer Fatehjit Singh detained by Police for sending people to the US via Dunki route

Fatehjit Singh, a resident of Punjab's Jalandhar, was arrested on Wednesday at Delhi's Indira Gandhi (IGI) airport for allegedly participating in a scheme that sent individuals to the United States on forged visas.

A 42-year-old Punjabi singer has been arrested for allegedly participating in a scheme that sent individuals to the United States on forged visas, officials said on Thursday. Fatehjit Singh, a resident of Punjab's Jalandhar, was arrested on Wednesday at Delhi's Indira Gandhi (IGI) airport, according to officials. The accused and other members of the ring were attempting to transfer a passenger to the United States using the "dunki" route. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani stated that during interrogation, the accused disclosed that he has completed up to Class 12 and is a professional singer. He also told authorities that he had performed in concerts worldwide.

The accused met Sultan Singh, an agent who used to fool people under the guise of bringing them to the United States and began working with him to get quick money, according to the DCP. The accused further revealed that Gurpreet Singh asked Sultan Singh about going to the United States. In exchange for Rs 50 lakh, the accused agreed to arrange his travel and handle all necessary papers.

Before the journey, Sultan Singh paid an advance of Rs 10 lakh and gave the accused Rs 4 lakh as commission. It was also determined that the remaining sum would be paid after the passenger arrived at his destination. The accused told police that, with the assistance of Sultan Singh and other associates, he had planned the passenger's journey to the United States five times, passing through several countries, but the plan did not come to fruition.

The accused and other agents attempted to bring Gurpreet Singh to the United States via Kazakhstan for the fifth time in March. Still, he was apprehended and deported back to India, according to the DCP. The Kazakhastan officials thought the traveler was traveling on a bogus visa after discovering two shredded pages in his passport.

Gurpreet Singh was given a fraudulent Brazilian visa in a prior attempt, but he was deported from Qatar to India. This time, Sultan Singh removed the passport's two pages. Gurpreet Singh was interviewed and arrested by Delhi Police at IGI Airport in March. Sultan Singh, a resident of Punjab, was captured in March in his case, but Fatehjit Singh remained on the run.

Latest Videos