A Class 11 student in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa ied by suicide and left a handwritten note accusing her teacher of torture. She wrote that he pressed a pen between her fingers and held her hand forcefully. Her family suspects school-related pressure.

A 17-year-old Class 11 girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district has died by suicide, leaving behind a handwritten note accusing her schoolteacher of “torture” during punishment. The incident has shocked the local community and raised fresh concerns about student safety inside schools.

Student found dead at home, note recovered from notebook

The girl, a student at a private school, was found hanging in her home on 16 November. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aarti Singh said a police team reached the house soon after being informed.

During the search, officers found a handwritten note inside the girl’s notebook. The note gave details of her experiences with a teacher whom she accused of frequently troubling and hurting her. ASP Singh confirmed that the note is now part of the investigation, according to a report by India Today.

What the suicide note said about the teacher

In the note, the girl wrote that the teacher often held her hand while hitting her and challenged her to open his closed fist. She said the teacher pressed a pen between her fingers 'as punishment', causing her pain.

She also mentioned that the teacher would sometimes grab her hand casually while she sat on the bench and comment about how his hand felt cold.

The wording in the note suggested that these repeated actions made her uncomfortable, scared, and stressed over time.

Family demands investigation into school issues

The victim's family told the police she appeared completely normal at home and had not shown signs of distress. They believe that 'something happened at school' that pushed her to this point. They have demanded a detailed inquiry into her call records and all school-related matters.

Her relatives said the teen did not share her problems openly and that the incident has left them shocked and heartbroken.

Police examine all angles

ASP Aarti Singh said police are checking every aspect, including statements from teachers, classmates, and school staff. The school’s role and the actions of the accused teacher will also be probed.

She said officers will verify whether the punishment described in the note was routine practice and whether any earlier complaints had been made.

The police team is also looking into the mental and emotional condition of the student in the days leading up to the incident.

Disturbing student suicide cases

The Rewa incident adds to a worrying number of student suicides reported this month across India.

Delhi case

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old Class 10 boy in Delhi jumped from the Rajendra Place Metro Station. He had dreamt of becoming 'the next Shah Rukh Khan'. His suicide note named a few teachers and accused them of mental harassment. He also apologised to his family and requested that his organs be donated.

Maharashtra case

In another tragic case, a 19-year-old first-year science student in Maharashtra's Thane district died by suicide after a group allegedly assaulted him on a local train for 'not speaking in Marathi'. Police said he hanged himself at his Kalyan East apartment on Tuesday evening.

Jaipur case

Earlier this month, a nine-year-old Class 4 girl in Jaipur died after jumping from the fourth floor of her private school. CCTV footage showed her falling from a height of around 48 feet. A CBSE probe found she had faced constant bullying for 18 months, including classmates using abusive words. The report said the school failed to intervene.

As investigations continue, the Rewa case has once again underlined the need for safer school environments, better monitoring of student stress, and quicker responses to signs of distress. Parents and teachers across the country are urging stronger action to prevent more young lives from being lost.