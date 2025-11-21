BJP's Gaurav Bhatia attacked Congress for awarding the Indira Gandhi Prize to Michelle Bachelet, alleging her past criticism of the Article 370 move reveals Congress's 'anti-India mindset' and 'Maoist DNA' that threatens national interests.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress for presenting the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development to former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet.

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on the Congress' "changed DNA" and said the opposition party now operates in a manner that raises serious national concerns. "A few days ago, PM Modi had told how the DNA of the Congress has become Muslim-Maoist Congress. When India's oldest political party functions like a Maoist organisation and spreads its network abroad, then it becomes a matter of great concern," Bhatia said.

BJP Alleges 'Anti-India Mindset'

Referring to the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development 2024, the BJP leader criticised the event, at which former Chilean President and ex-UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet was presented with the award in the presence of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. He alleged that the choice of awardee reflected Congress's "anti-India mindset." "Just as the DNA of Congress is anti-India, those who were awarded also attack the sovereignty of India," he said.

Bachelet's Stance on Kashmir Cited

Bhatia cited Bachelet's statements during the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, where she raised concerns about alleged human rights violations in Jammu & Kashmir and criticised the amendment of Article 370. "She questioned India's actions in Kashmir and said Article 370 should not be amended. Such positions are completely against India's sovereign decisions," he added.

Sonia Gandhi Presents Award to Bachelet

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet was on Wednesday presented with the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development. The award was presented to her by the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, who is also the chairperson of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, which confers the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize. Those present included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and jury Chairman Shiv Shankar Menon.

Presenting the award, Sonia Gandhi recalled her contribution not only to her country, but also towards global peace. She said Michelle Bachelet has seen loss, oppression, torture and exile in her early years and recalled her journey of breaking barriers and becoming Chile and Latin America's first woman Defence Minister. (ANI)