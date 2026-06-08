Lottery enthusiasts across Punjab are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Punjab State Dear 50 Beast Monday Weekly Lottery result of June 8, 2026. Well, the results are now out, and we have got you covered. The Top Prize for the winner is Rs 15 lakh along with other attractive jackpots. Keep reading to know more.

Hello there, lottery lovers from Punjab! The Dear 50 Beast Monday Weekly Lottery is one of the regular weekly draws conducted under the Punjab State Lottery system. Every week, thousands of participants across the state purchase tickets hoping to bag attractive cash prizes across various prize categories.

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Well, the results were announced at 5 pm today, and according to the latest updates, the official winning numbers for today have won attractive prizes. The participants are advised to keep their tickets ready and verify the numbers carefully with the announced results.

Here are the details of the lottery

Draw Date: June 8, 2026

Draw Time: 5 PM

First Prize: Rs 15 Lakh

Check Out Full List Of Winners Here

Important Advisory For Participants

Lottery participants are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers only through official results sheets and authorised result platforms. The winners are also advised to preserve the original ticket carefully, as it will be required during the prize claim process. Prize claims are subject to verification and must be submitted within the stipulated time period prescribed by the lottery authorities.

(Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only, the website do not support gambling)