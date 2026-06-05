Hold onto your horses because the Punjab State Weekly Lottery results are out, and they come with attractive prizes. Apart from the jackpot, numerous other prizes were awarded across several categories. Want to know full details? Keep reading to know more.

After eagerly awaiting the results, the lottery participants across Punjab can breathe a sigh of relief as the announcement of the Punjab State Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery result for June 5, 2026, are finally out. Thousands of participants from the state of Punjab were eagerly waiting to check if their lucky number has won them top prize and other cash rewards.

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As per reports Punjab's weekly lottery series includes dedicated draws on different days of the week. With the Friday draw, it is popularly called as the Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery. The results are usually published after the official draw process and are widely made available through authorised lottery results platforms and also by the state lottery system. With the amounts ranging into several lakh of rupees. However the first prize for today's draw is Rs 15 lakh. Well, the weekly draws are also subject to higher amounts in select monthly and bumper lotteries.

Here is the complete list of winning numbers, prize categories

FIRST PRIZE: Rs 15 Lakh - ED 2038

SECOND PRIZE: Rs 9,000 - 8863

THIRDPRIZE: Rs 3,000 - 5108, 9382

FOURTH PRIZE: Rs 2,000- 1185, 1483, 7268, 8188, 9232

FIFTH PRIZE: Rs 1,000 - 0912, 1145, 3838, 7953, 9354

SIXTH PRIZE: Rs 500 - 3187, 3192, 4377, 5676, 9716

SEVENTH PRIZE: Rs 100 - 0015, 0022, 0023, 0034, 0050, 0051, 0060, 0068, 0070, 0097, 0111, 0114, 0161, 0166, 0256, 0268, 0283, 0304, 0319, 0321, 0331, 0345, 0350, 0371, 0384, 0389, 0392, 0411, 0412, 0440, 0442, 0450, 0452, 0471, 0480, 0482, 0510, 0514, 0552, 0577, 0595, 0610, 0613, 0637, 0667, 0669, 0684, 0689, 0723, 0733, 0745, 0748, 0757, 0776, 0783, 0786, 0812, 0814, 0842, 0843, 0860, 0876, 0890, 0897, 0909, 0957, 0962, 0966, 0972, 1003, 1007, 1016, 1039, 1054, 1059, 1063, 1093, 1124, 1136, 1146, 1191, 1202, 1219, 1250, 1272, 1288, 1292, 1297, 1303, 1329, 1343, 1365, 1374, 1388, 1389, 1397, 1404, 1405, 1443, 1444, 1447, 1449, 1452, 1453, 1461, 1474, 1486, 1487, 1492, 1502, 1517, 1524, 1531, 1538, 1559, 1570, 1581, 1584, 1614, 1633, 1638, 1642, 1645, 1662, 1668, 1671, 1685, 1702, 1703, 1706, 1708, 1711, 1718, 1744, 1777, 1782, 1788, 1797, 1814, 1817, 1836, 1864, 1867, 1899, 1909, 1920, 1926, 1952, 1961, 1980, 1981, 1995, 2028, 2036, 2073, 2100, 2138, 2157, 2168, 2172, 2178, 2196, 2212, 2217, 2220, 2235, 2242, 2259, 2266, 2267, 2271, 2281, 2302, 2332, 2358, 2387, 2415, 2440, 2452, 2464, 2466, 2474, 2491, 2495, 2518, 2535, 2537, 2580, 2641, 2647, 2666, 2674, 2677, 2683, 2710, 2715, 2718, 2724, 2731, 2743, 2747, 2773, 2782, 2788, 2824, 2843, 2853, 2854, 2885, 2888, 2903, 2926, 2939, 2947, 2948, 2953, 2967, 3022, 3040, 3041, 3097, 3100, 3103, 3115, 3138, 3150, 3208, 3213, 3225, 3237, 3243, 3249, 3255, 3256, 3267, 3270, 3289, 3290, 3293, 3334, 3339, 3342, 3346, 3352, 3362, 3365, 3371, 3381, 3396, 3405, 3420, 3423, 3426, 3427, 3446, 3464, 3487, 3488, 3529, 3539, 3543, 3547, 3570, 3574, 3607, 3613, 3638, 3640, 3658, 3667, 3671, 3711, 3722, 3723, 3724, 3746, 3775, 3784, 3813, 3824, 3831, 3843, 3869, 3874, 3885, 3903, 3906, 3908, 3935, 3939, 3978, 4020, 4043, 4056, 4062, 4073, 4075, 4077, 4080, 4092, 4097, 4100, 4125, 4126, 4135, 4146, 4160, 4161, 4162, 4177, 4223, 4245, 4277, 4283, 4292, 4312, 4318, 4325, 4347, 4352, 4355, 4357, 4369, 4371, 4392, 4410, 4416, 4436, 4455, 4457, 4459, 4484, 4494, 4555, 4558, 4573, 4616, 4627, 4637, 4668, 4685, 4688, 4710, 4718, 4739, 4742, 4745, 4786, 4787, 4814, 4820, 4829, 4837, 4872, 4889, 4893, 4915, 4924, 4927, 4941, 4953, 4987, 5014, 5025, 5026, 5050, 5079, 5081, 5089, 5101, 5102, 5137, 5151, 5159, 5161, 5174, 5177, 5178, 5185, 5210, 5250, 5300, 5303, 5313, 5343, 5344, 5347, 5372, 5377, 5385, 5389, 5409, 5410, 5414, 5449, 5464, 5518, 5539, 5540, 5542, 5635, 5644, 5666, 5677, 5710, 5729, 5735, 5764, 5800, 5827, 5853, 5858, 5864, 5882, 5896, 5917, 5939, 5947, 5952, 5958, 5962, 5967, 5984, 6007, 6028, 6049, 6078, 6085, 6091, 6111, 6124, 6152, 6161, 6180, 6193, 6204, 6208, 6210, 6218, 6219, 6225, 6235, 6241, 6245, 6246, 6260, 6261, 6278, 6280, 6295, 6303, 6308, 6322, 6334, 6342, 6345, 6352, 6357, 6359, 6361, 6363, 6380, 6405, 6464, 6479, 6490, 6494, 6526, 6546, 6558, 6559, 6575, 6579, 6594, 6627, 6629, 6636, 6637, 6649, 6653, 6668, 6679, 6690, 6718, 6729, 6732, 6736, 6743, 6752, 6763, 6766, 6809, 6817, 6828, 6854, 6865, 6866, 6878, 6914, 6921, 6924, 6945, 6983, 6993, 7011, 7013, 7053, 7099, 7116, 7117, 7120, 7123, 7142, 7161, 7163, 7170, 7188, 7192, 7195, 7205, 7207, 7259, 7264, 7271, 7278, 7285, 7291, 7295, 7321, 7375, 7392, 7399, 7445, 7453, 7465, 7483, 7489, 7589, 7611, 7622, 7624, 7669, 7675, 7693, 7697, 7710, 7717, 7734, 7741, 7748, 7768, 7772, 7775, 7799, 7808, 7815, 7818, 7822, 7871, 7890, 7912, 7923, 7926, 7928, 7967, 7968, 7969, 8033, 8037, 8039, 8055, 8060, 8071, 8077, 8083, 8105, 8119, 8152, 8176, 8178, 8189, 8207, 8231, 8238, 8248, 8269, 8275, 8276, 8280, 8293, 8298, 8341, 8361, 8367, 8389, 8391, 8400, 8404, 8409, 8417, 8423, 8424, 8477, 8491, 8503, 8506, 8521, 8542, 8583, 8600, 8614, 8623, 8643, 8646, 8654, 8656, 8657, 8665, 8702, 8709, 8719, 8732, 8742, 8747, 8758, 8766, 8794, 8799, 8809, 8832, 8856, 8866, 8867, 8949, 8964, 8971, 8977, 8996, 9000, 9026, 9045, 9054, 9055, 9069, 9074, 9080, 9094, 9105, 9127, 9128, 9159, 9205, 9210, 9220, 9229, 9237, 9268, 9316, 9332, 9357, 9361, 9386, 9393, 9401, 9420, 9421, 9433, 9478, 9484, 9490, 9511, 9513, 9527, 9542, 9564, 9580, 9635, 9638, 9650, 9674, 9682, 9692, 9702, 9715, 9719, 9752, 9779, 9817, 9824, 9837, 9862, 9877, 9943, 9948, 9949, 9961, 9968, 9979, 9989, 9996

Important Advisory for Participants

All the participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the official result sheet before initiating any prize claims.Lottery authorities also recommend to preserve the original tickets and complete claim formalities within the prescribed time limit.

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