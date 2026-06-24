The Uttarakhand government has intensified preparations for the Special Lok Adalat (Samadhan Samaroh-2026) scheduled to be held at the Supreme Court in New Delhi from August 21 to 23.

A high-level review conference was convened at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan to examine the preparations of Uttarakhand for the approaching Special Lok Adalat (Samadhan Samaroh-2026), which would be held from August 21 to 23 in New Delhi by the Supreme Court. The meeting discussed the pending matters which may be settled through mutual settlement and effective coordination among the departments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

199 cases flagged for resolution

For the Special Lok Adalat, the officials told the meeting that 199 cases from different departments and legal categories have been identified. The cases include of civil and criminal problems, banking disputes, consumer complaints, family conflicts, labour and industrial law cases and cases linked to land acquisition, compensation, property tax, rent control, eviction, service disputes, transfer petitions.

Preference on friendly settlement

Chief Secretary Bardhan has asked all the departments to go into the highlighted cases in details and to give priority to the instances where settlement is achievable. He highlighted the need to take proactive steps to ensure that the maximum number of disputes are addressed by way of the Special Lok Adalat procedure.

Mandate that Nodal Officers Engage with Stakeholders

The departmental nodal personnel were asked to maintain close liaison with all the involved and to work out solutions acceptable to everybody. Departments have been directed to periodically examine the status of cases and provide updates on settlement efforts.

Strong Coordination between State & District Authorities

“Close coordination among departments at state level and district administrations is necessary for the success of the initiative,” the Chief Secretary stated. He claimed that concerted efforts would help to simplify dispute resolution and to improve outcomes for citizens.

Relief from Long-Running Legal Proceedings

The Special Lok Adalat will boost the alternative dispute resolution procedures and will help citizens to get respite from prolonged litigation, officials said. The project will probably save time and costs and also provide faster access to justice.