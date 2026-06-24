A Noida-based CEO recently revealed how an ordinary invitation from a Gen Z team member ignited a broader conversation about workplace hierarchy, professionalism, and the evolving meaning of respect in modern offices.

A Noida-based CEO recently revealed how an ordinary invitation from a Gen Z team member challenged his long-held views on authority and workplace relationships, and also ignited a broader conversation about workplace hierarchy, professionalism, and the evolving meaning of respect in modern offices.

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Nitin Verma shared the experience on LinkedIn, recalling a moment that lingered in his mind long after it happened. According to Verma, a Gen Z employee casually approached him and asked, “Hey Nitin, will you join us for a drink?” While the invitation itself was unexpected, what truly caught his attention was the stunned reaction from others around them.

“The rest of the team gave him a look. Like he had committed a crime,” Verma wrote.

Although he declined the invitation that evening, the incident prompted deeper reflection on how different generations perceive leadership and workplace boundaries. Verma noted that the young employee did not view him through the lens of his designation.

“He did not see a CEO. He saw a person. Someone he could casually invite for a drink, the same way he would invite a friend,” he wrote.

“The rest of the team saw a hierarchy. A title. A position. A line that should not be crossed.”

According to Verma, employees raised in traditional workplace cultures often associated respect with maintaining distance, observing formalities, and showing deference to senior figures.

“Stand up when seniors enter the room. Choose our words carefully around anyone above our level. Hierarchy was respect,” he explained.

Gen Z, however, appears to operate by a different set of values. Rather than respecting titles automatically, they place greater emphasis on personal qualities and authentic relationships.

“They do not respect titles. They respect individuals. If you are kind, real and approachable, you get invited for a drink.”

Verma admitted that he once interpreted such informality as a sign of declining professionalism. Over time, however, his perspective evolved.

“I used to think that was a lack of professionalism. Now I think it might be the most honest form of respect there is. Because it is not given out of fear. It is given out of genuine ease.”

As workplaces continue to evolve, Verma believes rigid hierarchies can sometimes create unnecessary barriers between people. Reflecting on the encounter, he acknowledged that while he turned down the invitation that day, he may approach a similar moment differently in the future.

“I still said no that day. But next time, I might just say yes.”