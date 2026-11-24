The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is conducting the draw for the Dear 50 Bronco Tuesday Weekly Lottery with a top prize of Rs 21 lakh. Ticket holders can check the winning numbers and learn how to claim their prizes by visiting the official state portal.

Ticket holders across Punjab are gearing up as the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries will conduct the weekly draw for the Punjab State Dear 50 Bronco Tuesday Weekly Lottery at 6:30 PM. Held under official supervision in Ludhiana, the Dear 50 Bronco Tuesday scheme carries a top jackpot of Rs 21 lakh for a Rs 50 ticket. Winning ticket numbers will be updated below immediately after the official PDF result sheets are released on the state portal.

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Punjab State Dear 50 Bronco Tuesday Weekly Lottery: Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 9000

3rd Prize: Rs 3000

4th Prize: Rs 2000

5th Prize: Rs 1000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

How to Verify Results & Claim Prizes?

Check Official Gazette: Visit punjabstatelotteries.gov.in, open the "Results" tab, and download the official PDF for Dear 50 Bronco Tuesday (24-11-2026). Match both the series letter and complete serial number before discarding your ticket.

Retailer Claims (Up to Rs 10,000): Smaller cash prizes can be redeemed directly through authorized Punjab State Lottery retailers or distributors.

Directorate Claims (Above Rs 10,000): Winners must submit the intact original ticket (signed on the back), a completed claim form, self-attested copies of Aadhaar and PAN cards, passport-size photographs, and bank details to the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, Chandigarh within 30 days of result publication. Mandatory Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) applies to all prizes exceeding Rs 10,000.

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