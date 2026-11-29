BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal has launched a sharp attack on Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, accusing him of political brokerage and frequently changing his political affiliations across different states to align with diverse parties.

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 29 (ANI): BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Jan Suraaj founder and MLA Prashant Kishor, accusing him of engaging in political brokerage and switching political positions depending on the parties he associates with in different states. Reacting to Kishor's political activities, Jaiswal questioned his political affiliations and alleged that the Jan Suraaj founder had taken contradictory positions towards the NDA within a short span of time.

Targeting Kishor over his recent political engagements, the BJP MP referred to a speech he had delivered in Bankipur against the NDA and alleged that he subsequently held discussions with a constituent party of the NDA in Maharashtra. “Prashant Kishor’s character is nothing more than that of a 'political prostitute.' Here in Bankipur, he delivered a speech against the NDA, yet within five days of that speech, he was found in Maharashtra, holding discussions with one of the NDA's own constituent parties,” Jaiswal told reporters. “Every bit of wealth he possesses has been earned through political brokerage... all of Prashant Kishor’s Elaborating on his allegations, Jaiswal cited Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh as examples of states where he claimed Kishor had associated with different political formations. “A man who aligns himself with one party in Andhra Pradesh, another in Odisha, a different one in Tamil Nadu, yet another in Bengal, and a completely different one in Uttar Pradesh - such a person can only be described as a 'political prostitute,'” he said.

Earlier on November 22, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said anyone with a basic understanding of Bihar politics could see that the JD(U) is slowly getting finished in the state by the BJP. The remarks came as he was asked about Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's comment alleging that the BJP uses people for its political interests and later discards them. Kishor, while speaking to ANI, said, "The BJP is wiping out Nitish Kumar's party. There is no need for a Randeep Surjewala to comment on that. Anyone who understands even a little about Bihar politics can see that the JDU is gradually being wiped out, and the BJP, as the larger party, is slowly swallowing up the JDU and its leadership." Kishor further alleged that theft and corruption have become worse under the NDA government in Bihar. (ANI)