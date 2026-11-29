Congress MP Imran Masood has criticized the proposed delimitation bill, claiming it aims to diminish the political representation of Dalits, tribals, and minorities to serve the BJP's consolidation of power.

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday opposed the proposed delimitation bill, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intended to reduce the representation of Dalits, tribals, backward classes and minorities through the exercise. He called upon those concerned about the representation of these communities to oppose the proposed legislation.

Speaking in Saharanpur to ANI, Masood alleged that the BJP wanted to use delimitation to consolidate control over the political system and cited Jammu and Kashmir and Assam as examples while questioning the intentions behind the proposed exercise. “Anyone who holds genuine concern for Dalits, TRIBALS, backward classes, and minorities in this country will oppose this bill,” Masood told ANI.

He further alleged that the proposed delimitation exercise was intended to reduce representation and place political power under the BJP's control. “Through this bill, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intends to reduce representation by carrying out a delimitation exercise—a process designed to place everything under their own control. Consider what they did in Jammu and Kashmir, and what they did in Assam; those who are supporting this are, in effect, acting in a suicidal manner,” he said.

On the proposed meeting of the INDIA bloc delegation, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, with DMK president MK Stalin and NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, Masood said the Congress would continue engaging with its alliance partners. Responding to questions about reports of a pause in seat-sharing discussions between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, Masood maintained that the Congress would not compromise its political interests in the negotiations. He also defended his recent remarks, saying that he had spoken in the interest of his party.

“The list that was released—that is theirs. The manifesto that was released—that is also theirs... If and when the discussions resume, we will engage. However, there is no justification for holding talks at the cost of the Congress surrendering or being wiped out,” the Congress MP said.

Clarifying his position on the exchange of remarks, Masood questioned why his statements were being described as harsh and asserted that he would continue to raise issues concerning the Congress. “Against whom have I made a harsh statement? I spoke for my party, and I will continue to speak for my party. I spoke on behalf of my own party, and I will keep doing so; I won’t hold back,” he said.

He further said that political exchanges could invite equally strong responses and questioned the criticism directed at his statements. “If you speak sharply, then be prepared to hear sharp words in return. Why do you act in a way that invites such a response? If you say things about us, you must expect to hear something back,” Masood said. He added that he had not made any negative remarks against anyone and challenged those describing his comments as harsh to identify what they considered objectionable.

“I haven’t said anything bad about you; I haven’t said anything negative at all. Tell me, what exactly is 'sharp' or 'harsh' about this? You can’t just corner us like this—that’s not how it works,” he added.

On the controversy surrounding Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name in the voters' list, Masood strongly criticised those targeting her and defended her contribution to the country. “These people are truly shameless. Consider a woman who has dedicated her entire life to sacrifice—who has, in effect, performed a form of penance for the sake of the nation,” he said. Further defending Sonia Gandhi, he referred to her association with India and its culture and alleged that the criticism directed at her reflected petty political behaviour.

Asked about the DMK getting separate seating in the Lok Sabha from the Congress, Masood said he had little to comment on the development. “What can I say about this? If they intend to sit apart and align themselves with them, then what is there for me to say?” he said. (ANI)