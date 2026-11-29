A 17-year-old boy, son of a recently elected sarpanch, died in a horrific road accident in Hanumangarh after his speeding car flew 30 feet into the air and crashed. The tragic incident, captured on CCTV, also left a teenage girl injured and turned family celebrations into mourning.

A shocking road accident in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district has left the local community stunned after a speeding car reportedly went nearly 30 feet up in the air before crashing into two parked vehicles and a generator. The horrifying incident, captured on CCTV, claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy who was behind the wheel.

The accident took place late Friday night near Budania Hospital on the Pallu-Arjunsar Mega Highway. The deceased was identified as Kanhaiya Thalor, a resident of Daniyasar village. He was the son of recently elected village sarpanch Indra Thalor.

CCTV Captures Car Flying Into The Air Before Crashing

According to reports, the incident occurred around midnight when a speeding Maruti Baleno was travelling from the Jaitpur side towards Pallu. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Budania Hospital. The car allegedly struck a roadside structure, sending it several feet into the air. It then hit two vehicles parked outside the hospital and flipped over on a generator.

The effect was such that the parked vehicles and the generator were considerably damaged.The terrifying sequence was captured on CCTV footage in the area and showed the car losing control before smashing into parked vehicles.

Hospital Staff Rush To Rescue Occupants

Following the collision, hospital staff and people nearby rushed to the accident spot after hearing the impact and the car's alarm. Hospital operator Vijay Budania and other staff were reported to have tried to rescue the occupants. However, the severely damaged vehicle's doors could not be opened.

Police were subsequently informed. A team from Pallu police station reached the location and, with assistance from hospital staff and local residents, broke the car's windows to pull out the occupants.

The injured 17-year-old driver, Kanhaiya, and a teenage girl travelling with him were taken to a government hospital in Pallu in an ambulance. Doctors declared Kanhaiya dead, while the girl received initial treatment and was referred to a hospital in Hanumangarh for further medical care. She was subsequently reported to be out of danger.

Who Was Kanhaiya Thalor? Sarpanch's Family Mourns Son's Death

The tragedy has become particularly heartbreaking for the family as Kanhaiya's mother, Indra Thalor, had recently been elected unopposed as the sarpanch of Daniyasar gram panchayat.

The family was getting ready to celebrate the electoral victory, with a community feast apparently scheduled for Sunday. However, the accident turned the celebrations into mourning.

Of two brothers, Kanhaiya was the youngest.His sudden demise has left his family devastated and the people of Daniyasar and surrounding Pallu region have expressed grief at the incident. His last rites were performed on Saturday following the post-mortem examination.

Watch CCTV Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Police Investigate Fatal Hanumangarh Accident

The accident has once again raised concerns about speeding and underage driving. Kanhaiya was reportedly only 17 years old, below the legal driving age for a regular private car in India.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash. The CCTV footage is expected to help establish how the vehicle lost control and the sequence of events leading to the fatal collision.