An employee was reportedly fired for skipping lunch breaks, working through meals and leaving the office an hour early. A viral termination email has now triggered a debate over workplace rules and employee freedom

A workplace incident has sparked a heated debate on social media after an employee was reportedly terminated for regularly skipping lunch breaks and leaving the office early.

The matter came to light after a LinkedIn user, Pratik Shetty, shared a screenshot of an alleged termination email. Titled "Immediate Termination – Violation of Office Policy", the email reportedly explained why the company had decided to dismiss the employee.

According to the message, the employee was expected to work from 9 am to 6 pm. However, instead of taking the designated lunch break between 1 pm and 2 pm, the employee allegedly continued working while eating at their desk.

By doing so, the employee reportedly managed to finish the day's work earlier and leave the workplace at 5 pm, rather than waiting until the official closing time of 6 pm.

Company Says Finishing Work Early Does Not Allow Employees To Leave

The alleged termination email made it clear that the management was unhappy with the employee's repeated decision to leave before the scheduled closing time.

According to the message, the employee's routine had also started influencing other colleagues, with some reportedly adopting a similar practice.

The company argued that completing assigned responsibilities during lunch hours did not automatically give an employee permission to shorten their official working hours.

The email reportedly stressed that workplace timings and policies were determined by the management and had to be followed by everyone, irrespective of whether their daily assignments had been completed.

One particularly blunt statement in the message caught people's attention: "The office does not belong to you. We make the rules, and you follow them."

The email concluded by informing the employee that their services were being terminated with immediate effect.

Viral, Email Triggers Debate Over Workplace Rules

The incident has divided social media users, with people questioning both the employee's decision and the company's response.

Several users felt that the employee should have received a warning or a formal reminder about office timings instead of being dismissed immediately. They argued that working through lunch to complete assigned tasks should ideally be appreciated rather than treated as misconduct.

Others, however, supported the company's position, pointing out that completing work early does not necessarily mean employees can leave before their scheduled hours without permission.

Some also highlighted that the actual issue was not skipping lunch but leaving the workplace an hour before the official closing time.

The incident has consequently reignited a larger conversation about corporate work culture, employee flexibility, productivity and the importance of following workplace policies.

However, the authenticity of the alleged termination email, the company's identity and whether the employee had received earlier warnings have not been independently established.