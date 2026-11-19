The Punjab State Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery draw on November 19, 2026, offers a first prize of Rs 21 lakh. Participants can check their ticket numbers against the official results released by the Punjab State Lotteries Department. The draw takes place at 6:30 PM in Ludhiana.

The Punjab Lottery Result for November 19, 2026, is eagerly awaited by lottery enthusiasts as the Punjab State Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery prepares for its latest draw. The draw is scheduled for Thursday evening, with a first prize of Rs 21 lakh.

The lottery, conducted under the Punjab State Lotteries Department, offers multiple cash prizes across different categories. Participants who purchased tickets for the November 19 draw can check their ticket numbers against the winning list once the results are officially announced.

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Punjab State Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery, November 19, 2026: Draw Details

The November 19 draw is part of the Dear 50 weekly lottery series. Thursday's edition is known as the Dear 50 Chief Weekly Lottery.

Here are the key details:

Lottery Name: Punjab State Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery

Draw Date: November 19, 2026

Day: Thursday

Draw Time: 6:30 PM

First Prize: Rs 21 lakh

Ticket Price: Rs 50

Draw Location: Camp Office, Ludhiana

The winning numbers will be updated after the draw results are released.

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Punjab Dear 50 Chief Lottery Prize Money Details

The November 19 Punjab lottery draw offers several prize categories, giving participants multiple opportunities to win cash rewards.

The expected prize distribution is as follows:

First Prize: Rs 21,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 3,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

The first-prize winner will be selected based on the matching five-digit ticket number and series. Other prize categories have their own number-matching conditions.

How To Check Punjab Lottery Result November 19, 2026?

Lottery participants can follow these steps to check the Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery result:

Visit the Punjab State Lotteries' official website.

Look for the latest lottery results or notifications section.

Find the Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery result dated November 19, 2026.

Download the result PDF or winning-number list.

Match your ticket's series and number with the published results.

Check the prize category and applicable winning amount.

Participants should carefully verify their ticket details before claiming any prize.