Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla receives the Major Port of the Year award, following its recent Smart Port of the Year honor. The port also signed an agreement with Essar Ports for a new cargo terminal to boost maritime capacity.

Deendayal Port Authority Named Major Port of the Year at 13th Awards

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has been conferred the ‘Major Port of the Year’ award at the 13th edition of the Samudra Manthan Awards, organised by Bhandarkar Publications in Mumbai. The award was presented by Sameer Kumar Khare, Chairman of the National Shipping Board. Congratulating the port fraternity, DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh acknowledged the collective efforts and commitment of port users, stakeholders, officers, trade unions, employees and workers in making Kandla a smarter, more efficient and future-ready port.

Earlier, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Kandla bagged the prestigious 'Smart Port of the Year' award at the Smart Logistics Awards 2026, organised by Maritime Gateway in Rajkot, recognising its efforts towards developing a smarter, more efficient and future-ready port. DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh congratulated the entire port fraternity, including port users, stakeholders, officers, trade unions, employees and dedicated shramiks, for their collective efforts and commitment towards the port's development.

The recognition comes amid DPA's ongoing efforts to strengthen its cargo-handling infrastructure. On October 21, the port authority issued a Letter of Award (LoA) to Essar Ports Limited for developing a multi-purpose cargo terminal at Tuna Tekra, Kandla, at an estimated project cost of Rs 2,276.06 crore. The project will be implemented on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode for a concession period of 30 years, marking a step towards strengthening India's maritime infrastructure.

According to DPA, Essar Ports Limited emerged as the highest bidder through a global competitive bidding process, offering a royalty of Rs 61 per tonne payable to DPA. The terminal will be developed on the eastern side of DPA's Mega Container Terminal at Tuna Tekra, which is being developed by DP World under the PPP mode. The project is expected to augment DPA's multipurpose cargo-handling capacity and support the long-term growth of domestic and export-import (EXIM) trade, the port authority said. On the occasion, DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh formally handed over the Letter of Award to V Srinivasan, Operating Partner-Infrastructure Vertical, and Ashish Rajgarhia, Chief Executive Officer of Essar Ports, in the presence of senior officials from DPA and Essar Ports Limited.