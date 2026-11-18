The winning numbers for the Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery have been officially released. Participants can verify the seven prize tiers, including the top Rs 21 Lakh jackpot, and download the official result PDF online.

The wait is over for lottery participants across Punjab, as the official winning numbers for the Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery are now out. Conducted under the supervision of the Punjab State Lotteries Department, today’s draw features seven prize tiers ranging from Rs 100 up to the top jackpot. Scroll down to verify if your ticket number has made it to today’s official winners list.

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Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery: Look At Winner Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh:

A 61439

2nd Prize: Rs 9000

0808

3rd Prize: Rs 3000

1309, 2908

4th Prize: Rs 2000

0306, 3368, 5486, 8326, 8667

5th Prize: Rs 1000

4575, 7203, 8038, 8045, 8939

6th Prize: Rs 500

0146, 2460, 4894, 6046, 6841

7th Prize: Rs 100

How to Download the Official Result PDF?

Participants are advised to cross-check their tickets directly with the official Punjab Government Gazette before discarding them:

Visit the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries official website at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Click on the "Results" tab on the homepage.

Locate Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery (18-11-2026) and open the official PDF document.

Match both your ticket series and five-digit/four-digit number carefully.

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