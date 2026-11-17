The Punjab State Dear 50 Bronco Tuesday Weekly Lottery offers a life-changing first prize of Rs 21 Lakh. Participants can easily check the latest winning numbers and prize details by downloading the results PDF from the official website.

A single lottery ticket can bring the possibility of a life-changing win. The Punjab State Lottery draws considerable interest from participants waiting to see whether their ticket numbers have matched the winning combination. Here is how to check the latest results and find details of the prizes.

Punjab State Dear 50 Bronco Tuesday Weekly Lottery: Look At Winner Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh

C 05465

2nd Prize: Rs 9000

0730

3rd Prize: Rs 3000

3164 , 8904

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

2887, 3697,7701, 8741, 9789

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

1011, 2582, 5236, 8048, 8162

6th Prize: Rs 500

0158 , 2962, 6098, 7084, 7552

Also Read | Punjab State Dear 50 Bronco Tuesday Weekly Lottery, November 17: Rs 21 Lakh Winner, Full Prize List and How to Check

Punjab State Dear 50 Bronco Tuesday Weekly Lottery: How Can You Check Results?

You may now check your lotto results without having to go. You may use your computer or mobile device to check them from home. Take the easy actions listed below:

1. Start by accessing Punjab State Lottery's official website, punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the website's results area.

3. Click this link to view the Dear 50 Beast Monday Weekly Draw results for November 16, 2026.

4. Download the outcome's PDF file.

5. Now use the search tool to look for your ticket number.

Once you get the ticket number, confirm that it corresponds with the series and other details.

Also Read | Punjab Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026: Who Is Baljinder Singh? Punjab Farmer Wins ₹12 Crore Bumper Lottery, Had Been Trying Since 2010