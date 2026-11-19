Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of late Kerala CM K. Karunakaran, has resigned from the BJP after two years. She cited personal reasons for the departure and stated she remains active in public life but has made no decision on rejoining Congress.

Padmaja Venugopal Resigns from BJP Two Years After Joining Party

Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Keralam Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader K. Karunakaran, on Thursday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), nearly two-and-a-half years after joining the party, saying her decision to leave was “entirely personal”. Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Padmaja said she had submitted her resignation to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and the party's national president. She added that she had discussed her decision with her brother and senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan.

“My decision to leave the BJP is entirely personal. I have submitted my resignation to Rajeev Chandrasekhar and the BJP national president. Since I joined the BJP, it has not offered me anything in return. This is a personal decision, and I have discussed my decision to leave the party with K. Muraleedharan,” she said.

Padmaja said it had taken her some time to understand the BJP's ideology, but asserted that she would remain active in public life. “It took me some time to understand the BJP's ideology. However, I will continue to remain active in public life. I was never interested in contesting elections,” she said. On the possibility of returning to Congress, she said she had not taken any decision yet, while expressing a positive opinion of the United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Keralam and its leadership. “I have not yet taken any decision on returning to the Congress. If you want me to return, you can do so. I have a positive opinion of the UDF government, and I believe V D Satheesan would make a good Chief Minister. I also want the son of A K Antony to return to Congress,” she said.

Padmaja is the daughter of late Keralam Chief Minister K. Karunakaran and Kalyanikutty Amma. Her elder brother, K Muraleedharan, is a senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament. She had spent nearly three decades in the Congress before leaving the party in March 2024 and joining the BJP. During her tenure in Congress, she served as Chairperson of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) in 2001 and held several organisational positions, including General Secretary and Vice President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). She also served as acting President of the Thrissur District Congress Committee and was a member of the KPCC Political Affairs Committee. After joining the BJP, Padmaja was appointed as a member of the party's National Council in March 2025. Her resignation on Thursday comes nearly two-and-a-half years after her move to the BJP.