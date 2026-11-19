Former Law Minister M Veerappa Moily claims unnamed Congress leaders halted a probe against PM Modi during UPA rule. He also alleges that Amit Shah and several Gujarat ministers faced legal action and imprisonment during that time.

Veerappa Moily Alleges Congress Leaders Blocked Modi Probe in UPA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday defended his claim of an unnamed Congress leader allegedly stalling a probe involving PM Modi during UPA rule, asserting that he stands by his statement as everything he said was the truth. Speaking to ANI, the senior Congress leader further alleged that current Union Home Minister Amit Shah was externed from Gujarat in connection with the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. He also claimed that several ministers in the then Gujarat government headed by then CM Narendra Modi were put behind bars.

"I have given the statement. It is all truthful. Nothing more to add. I don't interpret my own statement. Whatever interpretation they (BJP) would like to make, they can have. But the fact is that Amit Shah was inside. He was externed from Gujarat. Multiple cases were going on. Many ministers in the Gujarat government under Narendra Modi were put inside. Some of them have been convicted. That is also the truth. A shadow was cast over the Narendra Modi government, which nobody can deny. I was the Law Minister of the country at that time, and I have to state the facts. The fact was this..." said Moily.

Earlier, former Union Law Minister Veerappa Moily had claimed that the investigation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stopped by leaders within the Congress party during its government, alleging that the party is now paying the price for the decision. "This is all a tragedy of our party. Within our own party, the investigation against Modi was stopped. This happened during our own government - not because of Manmohan Singh, but because of other leaders. The result is that today we are suffering," he said. Moily did not name the Congress leaders whom he was referring to while making the allegations.

Speaking about the period when he was serving as the Union Law Minister, Moily referred to the investigation involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then an associate of PM Modi and is currently the Union Home Minister. Moily claimed that Shah was the first to go to jail in the case and alleged that Modi would also have faced imprisonment and externment from the state. "The court had externed Shah from his home state, and the case was also transferred to another state. The first person to go to jail was Amit Shah. And after that, it was Narendra Modi's turn. He too would have had to go to jail and be externed from the state," Moily said. His remarks come as he revisited the developments surrounding the investigation during the Congress-led government, claiming that the decision to stop the probe was taken by leaders within his own party.

Moily served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from November 1992 to December 1994. Before becoming Chief Minister, he was elected six times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Karkala constituency in Karnataka. Under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's UPA-II government, Moily held multiple senior portfolios: Minister of Law and Justice (2009–2011), Minister of Corporate Affairs (2011–2012), Minister of Power (2012), Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (2012–2014) and Minister of Environment and Forests (2013–2014). (ANI)