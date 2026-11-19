AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has condemned TVK ministers and MLAs for overstepping authority, specifically criticizing their unauthorized inspection of a police station and interference in irrigation water management at Pechiparai Dam.

AIADMK Chief Palaniswami Slams TVK Ministers For Shameful Conduct

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI): AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday criticised Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ministers, MLAs and party functionaries, describing their activities as "shameful and unacceptable", while criticising the Tamil Nadu government over the law and order situation and its handling of the Cauvery water dispute. Speaking to reporters after arriving at Chennai airport, Palaniswami questioned the authority under which TVK ministers visited a police station and conducted an inspection. "On what grounds does a minister visit a police station and conduct an inspection? The activities of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ministers, MLAs and party functionaries are shameful and unacceptable," he said.

Referring to an incident involving the release of water from Pechiparai Dam, he alleged that TVK functionaries had released water for irrigation without obtaining permission from the authorities. "In Theni district, TVK functionaries have released water from the Pechiparai Dam for irrigation without obtaining permission from the authorities. This is strongly condemnable. Normally, officials release water for irrigation only after obtaining the government's approval," he said. Accusing TVK functionaries of exceeding their authority, Palaniswami also raised concerns over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, alleging a rise in reported sexual offences. "TVK functionaries are crossing all limits and engaging in high-handed activities. There is not a single day when reports of sexual offences do not emerge from Tamil Nadu. This reflects the extremely poor state of governance in the State," he said.

Questioning Chief Minister Vijay's response to public concerns, Palaniswami said the Chief Minister should step out and interact with people to understand their problems. He also criticised the Chief Minister over the handling of the Cauvery water dispute, stating that the issue remained a major concern for the people of Tamil Nadu. "At a time when the Cauvery water dispute remains one of the major concerns of the people of Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister should have raised the issue strongly and presented the State's position appropriately. However, he has failed to do so," he said. Questioning the Congress party's role in the matter, Palaniswami said, "When the Congress party is part of the government in all the States concerned, why is Tamil Nadu alone being continuously subjected to injustice?" (ANI)