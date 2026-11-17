CCTV footage reveals Punjab Police Head Constable Vinod Kumar taking a lift from two men shortly before his murder in Gurdaspur. A terror group has claimed responsibility, while intelligence agencies suspect ISI involvement in the targeted attack.

A CCTV video showing the moments before Punjab Police Head Constable Vinod Kumar was murdered in Gurdaspur has surfaced, revealing that he took a lift on a motorcycle carrying two men shortly before his death. In the video, Kumar boards the motorcycle and sits between the two riders before the three of them go. The two men may have been involved in the murder, according to investigators. In order to raise awareness of the circumstances behind the policeman's death, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also posted the CCTV footage on social media.

Meanwhile, the terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) has allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media message. The message congratulates Singer Yar, the alleged Punjab leader of the group, and his companions for carrying out the attack.

However, neither the statement's veracity nor the outfit's assertions have been independently verified.

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Meanwhile, intelligence agencies suspect possible involvement of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the killing. Investigators are also examining the possible role of the Shahzad Bhatti module in the targeted attack.

According to the ministry, the network was involved in the cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics. It was also accused of recruiting vulnerable youths and local criminals for terrorist activities.