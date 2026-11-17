A bus from Haridwar to Chamoli plunged into a 100-metre ravine in Tehri Garhwal, killing eight people. Survivors reported high speed, and rescue teams, including the SDRF, recovered all passengers amidst ongoing treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Eight Killed as Bus Plunges into Gorge in Uttarakhand Tehri Garhwal

Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], November 17 (ANI): An injured passenger who survived the bus accident near Gular Bazar in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday said the driver was driving at high speed and that passengers had asked him two to three times to slow down before the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, killing eight people and leaving several others injured.

Recounting the incident, the injured passenger, identified as Pankaj, said he had also asked the driver to reduce the speed but did not know what happened moments before the accident. "The driver was driving at a high speed. I had even asked the driver to slow down. I took a nap, and then I don't know what happened... The passengers asked him to slow down twice or thrice, but he was driving at full speed..." Pankaj said.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the passenger bus was travelling from Haridwar to Chamoli when it lost control at around 4.30 am on Tuesday and plunged nearly 100 metres into a ravine near Gular Bridge, close to Gular market. Around 30-35 people were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident.

Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey visited AIIMS Rishikesh to inquire about the condition of the injured and obtained health-related updates from the doctors. AIIMS PRO Shiloy said that around 22 patients had been received at the hospital, while additional patients were expected.

"We have received around 22 patients; one of them is blood dead and the rest are being treated. We have information that more patients are coming. The trauma team is working here and the rest of the departments are getting involved," Shiloy said.

AIIMS Nodal Officer Dr Madhur Uniyal said the injured began arriving at the hospital at around 6.30 am following information from the district administration. "We received information from the administration regarding a bus accident, following which injured individuals began arriving at our facility at 6:30 AM. So far, 22 injured patients have been brought in; 2 were brought dead. Additionally, 5 more individuals have just been brought in—also brought dead—and our doctors are currently evaluating them to check for any signs of life. The evaluation of the injured is underway. Based on the initial assessment, 6 individuals have been found to be in critical condition.... We have received 22 patients, 2 of whom were brought dead. There are 20 injured individuals, most of whom have sustained severe injuries," Dr Uniyal said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed grief over the loss of lives in multiple road accidents in the state, including the one near Gular in Tehri Garhwal. In a post on X, Dhami said, "It is deeply saddening to learn of the casualties among passengers in road accidents on the Rishikesh–Badrinath National Highway in Gular, the Ukhimath area of Rudraprayag district, and Banskatal in the Dogi Patti area of Tehri district. I express my deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in these accidents."

He added, "I have directed the concerned officials to ensure that the injured receive proper medical treatment and that all possible assistance is provided to those affected."

Following the information, an SDRF team from Byasi post, led by Sub-Inspector Savar Singh, rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. In view of the seriousness of the accident, additional SDRF teams from Dhalwala post and the SDRF headquarters were also dispatched on the directions of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi. The rescue operation was carried out jointly with the local police, administration, residents and other rescue agencies.

During the operation, SDRF personnel rescued 26 injured passengers from the bus. They were carried on stretchers across difficult terrain to the road, from where they were shifted to hospitals in ambulances. Eight people lost their lives in the accident. The bodies of the deceased were also recovered from the bus and brought to the road before being sent to the hospital. The SDRF said the search operation at the accident site and nearby areas was also carried out thoroughly. The rescue operation was later concluded through coordinated efforts by the police, administration, rescue agencies and local residents. (ANI)