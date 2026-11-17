Two people, including a three-year-old boy, were injured after a wild elephant attacked them at Siliguri's Milan More. The frightening incident, which took place in Karaibari, was captured on CCTV. The elephant also damaged a parked car.

A frightening incident in West Bengal's Siliguri has raised concerns after a wild elephant attacked a man and his three-year-old son in the Milan More area on Sunday night. The incident took place in the Karaibari locality, with the entire attack captured on a CCTV camera. The injured have been identified as Niranjan Deka (42), a native of Guwahati, Assam, and his son, Evan Deka. The father and son had reportedly visited Milan More to attend a cultural programme.

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Elephant Suddenly Appears And Attacks Duo

According to reports, the incident occurred when Niranjan was returning home with his son after the programme ended. As the two were walking through the Karaibari area, a wild elephant suddenly appeared in front of them. Before they could react, the animal attacked them, leaving both injured. CCTV footage captured the terrifying moments of the encounter. The elephant also reportedly damaged a car parked along the roadside during the incident.

Father And Son Admitted To Private Hospital

Following the attack, local residents rushed to help the injured father and son and arranged for them to be taken to a private hospital. Both are currently undergoing treatment. The incident has once again sparked concerns over wild elephants entering residential areas and the safety of people living in and around Siliguri. Residents have reportedly called for increased monitoring and better safety measures to prevent such encounters. Meanwhile, the Forest Department is keeping a watch on elephant movement in the area.