Police have escorted Nishanth, the prime suspect in a massive 11.4 kg Madurai jewellery heist, to the hospital before court. Authorities have successfully recovered all stolen gold and diamonds following his arrest and interrogation.

Police Escort Prime Suspect in Major Madurai Gold Heist to Hospital

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI): Police personnel on Tuesday escorted Nishanth, the prime accused in the heist of 11.4 kg of gold and diamond jewellery from a prominent jewellery showroom in Madurai, from the SS Colony Police Station ahead of his production before a magistrate. Before being presented in court under tight security, Nishanth is being taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for a mandatory medical examination.

The breakthrough in the high-profile burglary—which had sparked widespread concern across the city—came around midnight on Monday when Adhiyamankottai police in Dharmapuri district intercepted and arrested Nishanth while he was travelling on a private omnibus from Bengaluru to Salem. A special police team from Madurai subsequently took him into custody and brought him back to the city. Upon his arrival, investigators subjected Nishanth to intensive interrogation at the SS Colony Police Station. During questioning, he confessed to having concealed the remaining portion of the stolen valuables on a hill near the Kapaleeswari Amman Temple in the Madakulam area. Acting on his disclosure, police conducted a search at the site and recovered approximately 6.4 kg of gold and diamond ornaments. Earlier in the investigation, police had seized around 5 kg of the stolen jewellery from Nishanth's father, Suresh, and his girlfriend, Meenakshi Nachiyar. With this latest seizure, authorities have successfully recovered the entire 11.4 kg of stolen jewellery. With the arrest of the main suspect and the complete recovery of the loot marking a major milestone in the probe, Nishanth's production before the magistrate is seen as the next crucial step in the legal proceedings. (ANI)