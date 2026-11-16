Two sisters vandalised a roadside restaurant in Varanasi, attacking staff and patrons while filming the incident. While the owner claims it was an unprovoked attack, the women allege they were retaliating after restaurant employees brutally beat their father.

A roadside restaurant in Varanasi became a scene of chaos after two young women, understood to be sisters, stormed into the establishment and began vandalising the place. Since then, a CCTV footage of the incident—which happened on Saturday, November 14, at approximately 8 p.m.—has appeared on social media.

The proprietor of the restaurant filed a police complaint claiming that the two came at the establishment on a scooter and were first observed filming footage of the diner and its surroundings. One of the ladies is seen spilling a container full of what looks to be batter and pouring liquid from another toward one of the restaurant staff in the CCTV footage, which depicts the mayhem inside the establishment.

Meanwhile, the other is seen capturing a video on a mobile phone.

The proprietor of the restaurant said that when he and others complained, the accused attacked the staff and patrons, hurling things at them and hurting several of them.

The ladies allegedly tried to reach into the store's cash register as well.

Customers, including women and children sat inside the store, are seen frantically trying to escape in the CCTV footage.

An older woman is seen trying to stop one of the accused at one point, which leads to a violent argument until others step in to diffuse the situation. However, the audio recorded by the CCTV cameras captures a different version of the incident.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

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The two women are purportedly heard saying that a bunch of individuals had attacked their father and that they had come to the restaurant to make amends.

Based on the business owner's allegation, police have opened a case and started looking into the incident.