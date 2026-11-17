A petition in the Supreme Court demands the removal of videos featuring Italian delegate Giacomo Filibeck's anti-government remarks at the Bharat Summit 2026, calling for an SIT investigation into his visa conditions and event participation.

Supreme Court Petition Challenges Foreign Delegate Political Rant

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of videos showing the Secretary-General of Italy's Party of European Socialists, Giacomo Filibeck, raising the slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” directed against the BJP and expressing support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. The petitioner has also sought an independent SIT probe into the event, including the permissions granted to foreign delegates and the role of the authorities and organisers.

The petition centres on remarks allegedly made by Giacomo Filibeck at the summit on November 14. It alleges that Filibeck raised the slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” (Vote Thief, Leave your Seat), and endorsed the political campaign of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. According to the transcript of the video annexed to the petition, Filibeck said, “We stand by Rahul Gandhi, the Indian Congress party in defending the democracy in India.” Another transcript records him saying, “The Congress party built the democratic foundation of modern India. Today, it is fighting to protect them, and progressives everywhere stand with you.”

The petitioner contends that the remarks went beyond participation in an international conference and amounted to a foreign political representative endorsing an Indian party’s domestic political campaign. It argues that the incident raises questions about the limits of political activity permitted to foreign nationals visiting India and the conditions governing their participation in such events. The petition also refers to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for Conference Visas, which state that the purpose of a foreign national’s visit on such a visa should be to attend the concerned conference, seminar or workshop. It also refers to restrictions concerning events involving politically or socially sensitive subjects and seeks verification of Filibeck’s visa category, its conditions and the clearances granted for his participation.

The petitioner has sought constitution of an independent SIT (Special Investigation Team) under the Supreme Court’s supervision to examine the organisation and conduct of the summit, the permissions and clearances granted, the visa conditions applicable to foreign delegates and the role of government authorities and organisers. It has also sought directions to preserve and produce relevant records, communications and documents. It also seeks the court to direct Meta to remove the identified videos from Facebook and Instagram, X Corp. to take them down from X, and Google to disable access to them on YouTube. The application seeks preservation of the original videos, URLs, account details, upload information, timestamps, metadata and other electronic records. The petitioner has clarified that it is not seeking a general restriction on political discussion or lawful expression on social media, but only removal of the specifically identified videos. The main petition also seeks a public apology from the Telangana government and undertakings from the state and the summit organisers to ensure that future events are not used to facilitate foreign delegates’ participation in domestic partisan political activities contrary to applicable laws and visa conditions. The two-day Bharat Summit, held on November 13 and 14, brought together more than 1,000 delegates from over 70 countries, including elected representatives, policymakers and intellectuals. The discussions covered global issues such as peace, economic development and international cooperation. Rahul Gandhi was among the Indian political leaders associated with the event and addressed its valedictory session. (ANI)