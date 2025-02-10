Punjab police busts terror module near Amritsar airport; 3 arrested, weapons recovered

Punjab Police busted a terror module near Amritsar airport, arresting three individuals. Authorities seized an AK-47, a Glock pistol, and other firearms with ammunition.

ANI |Published: Feb 10, 2025, 9:39 AM IST

Amritsar: Punjab police busted a terror module and arrested three people near Amritsar airport on Sunday night. The police recovered one AK-47, a few rounds, a pistol of 0.3 bore and one of 0.32 bore with cartridges from them, officials said. The accused have been identified as Lovepreet, Karandeep, and Buta Singh.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "Police Commissionerate Amritsar has achieved huge success. We have busted a terror module and arrested three people. We have recovered one AK-47, a few rounds, a Glock pistol of 0.3 bore and one of 0.32 bore with cartridges. The accused- Lovepreet, Karandeep, and Buta Singh are residents of Amritsar Rural."

He further said that Buta Singh is the main accused and formed the network.

"They received arms and ammunition from cutouts. They were doing it after being lured for money," he said.

He further said that they were involved in the terror racket for money.

"We are investigating their arms and ammunition and how they reached them. We are also investigating the entire network of finances, suppliers, and drones. I congratulate my team for successfully carrying out the operation. One of the accused tried to fire at our ASI when he was being brought here. Our team including SHO Sadar retaliated resulting in injuries to Lovepreet and Buta Singh," he added.

Earlier on January 30 Punjab Police arrested two operatives and recovered two grenades and one pistol along with live cartridges following a brief exchange of fire, as per the Director General of Punjab (DGP) Police.

The arrest was made after the police received secret information. The arrested have been identified as Robinjeet Singh and Harpreet Sing and belonged to the Satta Naushehra Gang.

Taking to social media X, DGP in a post wrote: "Acting swiftly on secret information, 2 operatives (Robinjeet Singh & Harpreet Singh of USA-based Gurdev Singh and Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir, Satta Naushehra Gang apprehended after a brief exchange of fire, and recovered 2 grenades and 1 pistol along with live cartridges."

