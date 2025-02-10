Prayagraj Railway announces special crowd management measures for Mahakumbh pilgrims

Over 42 crore pilgrims have taken a holy dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam since the start of Mahakumbh 2025. To manage the continuous influx of devotees, Prayagraj Railway has extended its single-direction movement plan, streamlining entry and exit routes at the junction.

Feb 10, 2025

Even after the completion of the Amrit Snan festivals, the influx of devotees to Prayagraj for a holy dip in the sacred Sangam continues unabated. In the 26 days since the commencement of Mahakumbh 2025, over 42 crore pilgrims have bathed in the Triveni Sangam. 

With the number of visitors from across the country and abroad steadily rising, Prayagraj Railway has decided to extend the single-direction movement plan until further notice to ensure smooth and safe rail travel.

Under this plan, entry to Prayagraj Junction will be allowed only from the City Side via Platform No. 1, while exits will be routed through the Civil Lines side, using Platforms 6 and 10.

According to Railway Division PRO Amit Singh, this measure aims to prevent congestion and streamline passenger movement.

To further facilitate the travel experience, colour-coded tickets and designated shelter slots have been introduced. These shelters, categorized based on passengers' destinations, are equipped with temporary ticket counters, toilets, and waiting areas. Additionally, reserved ticket holders will be granted entry through Gate No. 5.

Passengers are advised to arrive well in advance of their scheduled train departures. In collaboration with civil police, local taxi, auto, and e-rickshaw drivers have been urged to adhere to the single-direction plan to prevent traffic congestion and ensure seamless transit for pilgrims.

