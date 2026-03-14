West Bengal Police STF arrested Philip Sangma, a Bangladeshi national and border tout. He allegedly helped two accused in the murder of activist Sharif Osman Hadi to illegally enter India through the Meghalaya border in exchange for money.

Bangladeshi Tout Arrested for Aiding Murder Accused

The West Bengal Police Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday apprehended Philip Sangma, a Bangladeshi national, for allegedly helping two accused in connection with the murder of activist Sharif Osman Hadi in Bangladesh. The official stated that the two accused, Faisal and Alamgir, illegally entered India via the Meghalaya border. Philip Sangma, a border tout, had facilitated Faisal and Alamgir's illegal entry into India through the Haluaghat (Bangladesh) - Dalupara (Meghalaya, India) border area in exchange for money. He also admitted to entering India illegally through the same border due to police pressure and staying in different places before attempting to return to Bangladesh.

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The West Bengal STF said, "The interrogation of Faisal and Alamgir, two individuals arrested in connection with the Hadi murder case, revealed that they had illegally entered India by crossing the Meghalaya border with the assistance of a facilitator named Philip Sangmao, a resident of Haluaghat, Bangladesh. Subsequently, the facilitator himself illegally entered India and went into hiding at various locations."

Sangma was arrested in an area near Shantipur Bypass based on secret information. During initial interrogation, he confessed to operating as a border tout and facilitating illegal migrants to cross the border. He was produced before the court today and remanded in police custody for further investigation.

Background of Sharif Osman Hadi's Murder

Inquilab Moncho convenor Sharif Osman Hadi, who was a prominent figure in last year's 'July Uprising', which resulted in the fall of the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime, was shot in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. Sharif Osman Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw.

On December 15, he was airlifted to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries on December 18. Following his death, protests broke out in Dhaka, as the supporters of the Inquilab Moncho called for justice for their slain leader, with the Chief Adviser of the interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, announcing a national day of mourning on Saturday, December 20. (ANI)