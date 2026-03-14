Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Governor Kavinder Gupta paid obeisance at the Mata Chamunda Temple in Kangra, praying for the peace and prosperity of Himachal Pradesh. They highlighted the temple's spiritual significance and religious tourism potential.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, along with Governor Kavinder Gupta, on Saturday paid obeisance at the sacred Mata Chamunda Temple in Kangra district. They offered prayers at the temple and sought the blessings of Goddess Chamunda for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of the State.

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During his visit, the Governor also interacted with the temple authorities and appreciated the spiritual significance of the shrine, which attracts a large number of devotees from across the country throughout the year.

Reflections on Cultural Heritage

Radhakrishnan said that such revered places of worship are not only centres of faith and devotion but also reflect the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

Promoting Spiritual Tourism

Kavinder Gupta said that religious and spiritual tourism holds immense potential in the State and could play an important role in promoting Himachal Pradesh as a prominent destination for pilgrims and tourists alike.

He added that the preservation and promotion of such historic temples would further strengthen the cultural identity of the region.

The Governor also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the State and expressed hope that the divine blessings of Mata Chamunda would continue to guide the people of Himachal Pradesh on the path of peace, harmony and development.

Dignitaries Present

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Minister Chander Kumar, Anurag Thakur, Member of Parliament, Senior district officers, temple authorities and other prominent people were also present on the occasion. (ANI)