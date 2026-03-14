Hyderabad Police warn of cyber frauds using fake gas KYC updates and emergency bookings. Scammers send APK files to gain control of phones, intercept OTPs, and steal money, as seen in a recent case where women lost Rs 4 lakh.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has warned the public to be vigilant against the latest cyber frauds being orchestrated under the guise of gas connection KYC updates and emergency gas bookings. He expressed deep concern that cybercriminals are exploiting gas cylinder shortages to siphon off money from the bank accounts of innocent people.

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How the Scam Works

He made it clear that clicking on unverified links received via WhatsApp or SMS asking for KYC updates, and installing APK files sent by fraudsters on mobile phones, is highly dangerous. He explained that simply downloading these seemingly small apps hands over complete control of the mobile device to the criminals.

As a result, bank OTPs and confidential messages received on the phone are directly intercepted by the cybercriminals.

Maharashtra Women Lose Rs 4 Lakh

Citing a recent incident in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra as a prime example, he explained: "Posing as representatives of a reputed gas company, cybercriminals called two women. Convincing them to update their gas connection details and KYC immediately, they sent an APK file via WhatsApp. They instructed the women to download the file and fill out the form inside. As soon as the women installed the app and entered their details as instructed, a staggering amount of four lakh rupees vanished from their bank accounts."

How to Stay Safe from Gas Cylinder Scams

He advised the public to be extremely cautious regarding such scams. Furthermore, he urged the public not to fall for fake advertisements on social media that promise instant cylinder deliveries or extra cylinders.

He emphasised that any message demanding advance payment for gas delivery should be strictly considered a cyber fraud. He explicitly advised against sharing bank account details, OTPs, or UPI PINs with unknown individuals under any circumstances, regardless of how attractive the offers may seem.

For gas bookings or KYC updates, he advised using only the official apps and websites of authorised gas companies. If there are any doubts, he stated that it is always safer to visit and consult the respective gas agency office directly.

He underscored that public vigilance is the ultimate antidote to online fraud.