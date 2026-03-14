MP CM Mohan Yadav slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on PM Modi and the fuel situation, calling it a conspiracy. While Rahul Gandhi raised alarms on energy security, the Centre assured sufficient crude oil but noted panic booking for LPG.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday condemned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Prime Minister Modi, saying the opposition is spreading conspiracies despite the government's efficient management of fuel amid West Asia tensions.

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In a self-made video, CM Yadav said, "I condemn the language Rahul Gandhi uses for the Prime Minister. At a time when the entire country is grappling with such a global crisis, and despite the excellent management of gas cylinders by PM Modi and the Indian government, Congress leaders are engaging in conspiracies. This is exactly why they are out of power."

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Over Energy Security

A day earlier, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi targeted the Central government, claiming that India's energy security has been compromised amid the West Asia conflict.

"Yesterday, in Parliament, I used the word 'Epstein' and the Speaker immediately interjected. I was speaking about energy. I said that gas cylinders are unavailable. Our Energy Security has been compromised. Today, America says, we can purchase gas and oil from Russia. America will say if we can buy from Iran, Iraq, or anyone else. The implication is that our Energy Security has been compromised... The man whom you appointed as Oil Minister, whose name appears in the "Epstein Files"--he is a friend of Epstein. Money belonging to George Soros has flowed into his daughter's company," Rahul Gandhi said.

Ministry Clarifies Fuel Supply Situation

Meanwhile, the Union Petroleum Ministry on Saturday said India has sufficient crude oil supplies and that refineries across the country are operating at full capacity, with no reports of fuel shortages at retail outlets.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry, Sujata Sharma, said adequate petrol and diesel are available in the country, and there is currently no need for imports.

Sufficient Crude, Petrol and Diesel Available

"As far as crude oil and refineries are concerned, we have a sufficient supply of crude and our refineries are operating at full capacity. There have been no reports of any dry-out at retail outlets. Adequate petrol and diesel are available," she said.

LPG Supply a 'Matter of Concern' Amid Panic Booking

Sharma noted that while there is no immediate shortage of LPG, the supply situation remains a matter of concern due to the prevailing geopolitical situation.

"Regarding LPG supply, I would like to say that it is still a matter of concern for us in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation. However, no dry-out has been reported," she said.

The official also raised concerns about a sharp rise in LPG bookings, which she described as panic-driven.

"Panic booking is still happening on a very large scale. Yesterday, we informed you that the number of bookings was around 7.5-7.6 million, and now that number has increased to almost 8.8 million. So this is nothing but panic booking," Sharma said.

Appealing to the public to avoid unnecessary bookings, she added, "I would like to appeal to the citizens of the country to avoid panic booking and to make bookings only when there is an actual need. This will be good for everyone." (ANI)