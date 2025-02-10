UP: 2.5-year-old son's statement to cops gets man arrested for wife's murder attempt: 'Papa will burn me too'

Police arrested a leather trader from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur late Saturday night for allegedly attempting to burn his wife alive - crime exposed by the unfiltered words of their two-and-a-half-year-old son.

UP: 2.5-year-old son's statement to cops gets man arrested for wife's murder attempt: 'Papa will burn me too' shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 9:19 AM IST

Police arrested a leather trader from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur late Saturday night for allegedly attempting to burn his wife alive - crime exposed by the unfiltered words of their two-and-a-half-year-old son.

The couple, married in 2020, had frequent tiffs, reportedly due to the husband's continuous dowry demands. On January 29, the woman was discovered with severe burn injuries at their residence, while the trader attempted to mislead authorities by claiming it was a mere household fire.

However, the truth surfaced when their toddler, upon being asked to go to his father, refused in terror, uttering the damning words: "Papa will set me ablaze too."

Also read: 'AAP lost because...': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee sides with AAP, says BJP indirectly controlling Delhi since 2023

Investigators later found that the woman’s in-laws had forced her into fabricating a false narrative, forcing her to tell both the police and a magistrate that the burns were caused by a mosquito repellent incense stick. They allegedly threatened to harm her and her child if she dared to reveal the truth.

The mother, battling her burn injuries in the hospital, has now sought protection for her son, fearing continued threats from her in-laws.

Police launched an investigation on Friday. But it was during their interaction with the toddler that he fearfully told that his father had set his mother on fire. His testimony sealed the trader’s fate, leading to his immediate arrest.

Confirming the arrest, DCP (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh stated, "A report has been filed in this case, and the accused has been arrested. Our investigation is on. The victim's statements will be recorded for further action."

Also read: Pune SHOCKER! 4 hostel girls expelled over online pizza order, parents outraged

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Emotional devotee stories at MahakumbhDaughters travel from California to fulfill fathers wish

Emotional devotee stories at Mahakumbh: Daughters travel from California to fulfill father’s wish

Vadakara hit-and-run case: Accused behind accident that left 9-year-old Drishana in coma arrested at Coimbatore airport anr

Vadakara hit-and-run case: Accused behind accident that left 9-year-old in coma arrested at Coimbatore airport

Punjab police busts terror module near Amritsar airport; 3 arrested, weapons recovered anr

Punjab police busts terror module near Amritsar airport; 3 arrested, weapons recovered

President Droupadi Murmu to take holy dip in Sangam on February 10, offer prayers at Akshayavat

President Droupadi Murmu to take holy dip in Sangam on February 10, offer prayers at Akshayavat

Jaya Prada takes holy dip at Sangam, praises Mahakumbh arrangements by PM Modi and CM Yogi

Jaya Prada takes holy dip at Sangam, praises Mahakumbh arrangements by PM Modi and CM Yogi

Recent Stories

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer earns THIS on first Sunday; CHECK NTI

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer earns THIS on first Sunday; CHECK

Emotional devotee stories at MahakumbhDaughters travel from California to fulfill fathers wish

Emotional devotee stories at Mahakumbh: Daughters travel from California to fulfill father’s wish

Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Upcoming movies of Pan-India stars; Check HERE ATG

Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Upcoming movies of Pan-India stars; Check HERE

Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets MASSIVE discounts of up to Rs 3.15 lakh! gcw

Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets MASSIVE discounts of up to Rs 3.15 lakh!

Top 7 universities in India for studying fine arts and design iwh

JMI to LPU: Top 7 India universities for studying fine arts and design

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Video Icon
Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Video Icon
CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon