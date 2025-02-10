UP: 2.5-year-old son's statement to cops gets man arrested for wife's murder attempt: 'Papa will burn me too'

Police arrested a leather trader from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur late Saturday night for allegedly attempting to burn his wife alive - crime exposed by the unfiltered words of their two-and-a-half-year-old son.

Police arrested a leather trader from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur late Saturday night for allegedly attempting to burn his wife alive - crime exposed by the unfiltered words of their two-and-a-half-year-old son.

The couple, married in 2020, had frequent tiffs, reportedly due to the husband's continuous dowry demands. On January 29, the woman was discovered with severe burn injuries at their residence, while the trader attempted to mislead authorities by claiming it was a mere household fire.

However, the truth surfaced when their toddler, upon being asked to go to his father, refused in terror, uttering the damning words: "Papa will set me ablaze too."

Also read: 'AAP lost because...': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee sides with AAP, says BJP indirectly controlling Delhi since 2023

Investigators later found that the woman’s in-laws had forced her into fabricating a false narrative, forcing her to tell both the police and a magistrate that the burns were caused by a mosquito repellent incense stick. They allegedly threatened to harm her and her child if she dared to reveal the truth.

The mother, battling her burn injuries in the hospital, has now sought protection for her son, fearing continued threats from her in-laws.

Police launched an investigation on Friday. But it was during their interaction with the toddler that he fearfully told that his father had set his mother on fire. His testimony sealed the trader’s fate, leading to his immediate arrest.

Confirming the arrest, DCP (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh stated, "A report has been filed in this case, and the accused has been arrested. Our investigation is on. The victim's statements will be recorded for further action."

Also read: Pune SHOCKER! 4 hostel girls expelled over online pizza order, parents outraged

Latest Videos