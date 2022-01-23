  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor Mohammad Mustafa booked for hate speech

    Punjab Police has booked former state Director General of Police Mohammad Mustafa for allegedly spreading enmity between the two communities.

    Team Newsable
    Mohali, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
    Punjab Police has booked former state Director General of Police Mohammad Mustafa for allegedly spreading enmity between the two communities. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by a resident of Malerkotla who had come across the video of Mustafa that had been doing the rounds on social media. 

    In the video, the former DGP is heard commenting against a particular religion. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 153A and 125. While addressing a rally, Mustafa is heard saying, "I swear by Allah that I will not allow them to hold a rally. I am a soldier of the community. I am not an agent of the RSS, who will hide in the house out of fear. If they repeat such an act again, I swear I will enter their houses and thrash them. Today I am just giving a warning. I am not fighting for votes. I am fighting for the community. I want to tell the police and the administration that if they give permission to such parallel events, I will create a situation that will be difficult to handle. My community, Sikh brothers, Dalits and good Hindus are with me. The 'broom people' will be beaten up in their households with the broom."

    Reacting to the video, the BJP lashed out at the Congress party and asked whether there was a conspiracy to push Punjab on the path of terror once again. The video has even divided the Congress ranks. While one group has strongly criticized Mustafa and objected to his language, the faction under Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu tried to downplay the remarks. 

    To note, Mustafa's wife Razia Sultana is finance minister in the Charanjit Singh Channi government and is currently the Congress candidate from Malerkotla in the assembly elections. Mustafa is the strategic advisor to Sidhu and is considered very close to him. 

    Foul play?

    In what can be termed as sheer negligence on the part of the Punjab Police, the phone number listed in the complaint was found to be wrong. Police wrote the mobile number 9592****** as the mobile number of the complainant in the FIR. When Asianet News contacted this number, it turned out to be of ASI Gurvinder Singh of Punjab Police post on the Haryana-Punjab border. 

    When contacted, the ASI said he had no idea how his name appeared along with the name of the complainant. He told that he will talk to the concerned police station in this regard. 

