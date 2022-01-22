  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Bikram Majithia slams CM, ‘ED raids on Channi's nephew prove corruption in Congress’

    Citing Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew as ‘proof’ Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday alleged corruption in Punjab under Congress' rule.

    Punjab Election 2022 Bikram Majithia slams CM ED raids on Channi nephew prove corruption in Congress DNM
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Chandigarh: As the Assembly elections in Punjab are round the corner, the mercury of politics is rising with each passing day. Chief Minister of the Congress-led government Charanjit Singh Channi has been on the Opposition’s radar ever since Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on his nephew’s premises.  First it was the Aam Aadmi Party laying siege to ED raids and making direct allegations against Channi, now Akali leader Bikram Majithia has alleged corruption in Punjab under Congress’ rule.

    Citing Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew as ‘proof’ Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday alleged corruption in Punjab under Congress' rule. He further said that instead of acting against the unaccounted cash and gold found at the residence of Channi's nephew, the Congress party is complaining to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

    The press conference came days after the ED, on January 18 nabbed two close aides of CM Channi, including his nephew, Bhupinder Singh Honey, in cases linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the Congress-ruled state.

    During a press conference, Bikram Singh Majithia said, “ED raids on the residence of a relative of Punjab CM Channi proved that corruption is going on under Congress’ rule. ED recovered Rs 10 crore cash and gold. Instead of acting against it, Congress high command is complaining to ECI.”

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: 'Can you see any other face', Priyanka Gandhi hints at being Congress' CM face 

    “Congress leaders and ministers take bribes and sweep it under the carpet and to go and tell EC that Central agencies are being misused. What is the introduction of Bhupendar Singh Honey? He is only and only CM Channi’s relative, and he carries no other introduction. Have you ever heard in Punjab that a businessman who deals in crores has been raided? How was Rs 10 crore cash recovered? The Congress party needs to disclose what favours it has over Honey. Channi means Honey and Honey means money,” the Akali Dal leader said.

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: BJP announces second list of 85 candidates, Cong rebel Aditi Singh fielded from Rae Bareli

    As per the ED, during the course of the search, various incriminating documents related to the sand mining business, property transactions, mobile phones, Indian currency more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh were found and seized from the searched premises.

    Majithia gets interim bail in drugs case
    Meanwhile, Majithia, who is the younger brother of former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and brother-in-law of former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, is the eye of the storm again.

    He was summoned by Enforcement Directorate in 2014 for investigating the money laundering link in the Rs 6,000 crore international synthetic drugs racket busted by the Punjab Police in 2013. Majithia absconded and later got interim bail from the High Court.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian embassy in US sends consular team to coordinate, render assistance regarding 4 dead people-dnm

    Indian embassy in US sends consular team to coordinate, render assistance regarding 4 dead people

    PM Modi talks about good governance, says Direct, emotional connect between administration, public needed-dnm

    PM Modi talks about good governance, says ‘Direct, emotional connect between administration, public needed’

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda health stable after testing COVID-19 positive-dnm

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda health stable after testing COVID-19 positive

    Goa Election 2022: Fight between dishonesty and character, Sena on Parrikar's son contesting as independent-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: ‘Fight between dishonesty and character’, Sena on Parrikar’s son contesting as independent

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi surprised at BSP chief Mayawati's silence; talks on Congress' strategy-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi ‘surprised’ at BSP chief Mayawati’s ‘silence’; talks on Congress’ strategy

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 to be held in India behind closed doors from March 27 - Reports-ayh

    IPL 2022 to be held in India behind closed doors from March 27 - Reports

    Malayalam Actor Dileep granted protection from arrest until January 27 by Kerala HC RCB

    Malayalam Actor Dileep granted protection from arrest until January 27 by Kerala HC

    Why did Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas opt for surrogacy? Here's the answer RCB

    Why did Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas opt for surrogacy? Here's the answer

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON returnee Riyadh Mahrez to miss Manchester City's clash against Southampton; here's why-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: AFCON returnee Riyadh Mahrez to miss Manchester City's clash against Southampton; here's why

    After deleating separation post Samantha Ruth Prabhu is found doing this RCB

    After deleating separation post Samantha Ruth Prabhu is found doing this

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day-dnm

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Video Icon
    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon