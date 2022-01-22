Punjab Election 2022: Bikram Majithia slams CM, ‘ED raids on Channi's nephew prove corruption in Congress’

Chandigarh: As the Assembly elections in Punjab are round the corner, the mercury of politics is rising with each passing day. Chief Minister of the Congress-led government Charanjit Singh Channi has been on the Opposition’s radar ever since Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on his nephew’s premises. First it was the Aam Aadmi Party laying siege to ED raids and making direct allegations against Channi, now Akali leader Bikram Majithia has alleged corruption in Punjab under Congress’ rule.

Citing Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew as ‘proof’ Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday alleged corruption in Punjab under Congress' rule. He further said that instead of acting against the unaccounted cash and gold found at the residence of Channi's nephew, the Congress party is complaining to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The press conference came days after the ED, on January 18 nabbed two close aides of CM Channi, including his nephew, Bhupinder Singh Honey, in cases linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the Congress-ruled state.

During a press conference, Bikram Singh Majithia said, “ED raids on the residence of a relative of Punjab CM Channi proved that corruption is going on under Congress’ rule. ED recovered Rs 10 crore cash and gold. Instead of acting against it, Congress high command is complaining to ECI.”

“Congress leaders and ministers take bribes and sweep it under the carpet and to go and tell EC that Central agencies are being misused. What is the introduction of Bhupendar Singh Honey? He is only and only CM Channi’s relative, and he carries no other introduction. Have you ever heard in Punjab that a businessman who deals in crores has been raided? How was Rs 10 crore cash recovered? The Congress party needs to disclose what favours it has over Honey. Channi means Honey and Honey means money,” the Akali Dal leader said.

As per the ED, during the course of the search, various incriminating documents related to the sand mining business, property transactions, mobile phones, Indian currency more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh were found and seized from the searched premises.

Majithia gets interim bail in drugs case

Meanwhile, Majithia, who is the younger brother of former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and brother-in-law of former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, is the eye of the storm again.

He was summoned by Enforcement Directorate in 2014 for investigating the money laundering link in the Rs 6,000 crore international synthetic drugs racket busted by the Punjab Police in 2013. Majithia absconded and later got interim bail from the High Court.