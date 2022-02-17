  • Facebook
    Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Amarinder Singh's removal from CM post

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on Thursday that Captain Amarinder Singh was dismissed as Chief Minister of Punjab because he refused to offer free power to the underprivileged.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 7:59 PM IST
    During a rally in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, the Wayanad MP said that the Captain told him he had a contract with the electricity firms. In reference to the state's drug problem, the Congress leader stated, "I kept repeating that narcotics are a threat to the country. I'll say it again: Punjab is not a place where experiments should be conducted. If narcotics continue to take the lives of Punjab's young, development and growth would be worthless."

    Rahul Gandhi's comment came after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that Captain was ousted because the state administration was "being ruled by the BJP from the centre."

    Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi, without mentioning Amarinder Singh, that "we sensed something was amiss" and as a result, we replaced the leadership." Priyanka made this comment when speaking at her first state election gathering in Kotkapura, alleging that Amarinder Singh and the BJP had a tactical agreement.

    "This pushed us to alter that leadership (Amarinder Singh) in the state so that the state government ran from Punjab rather than Delhi," she continued.

    Amarinder Singh was 'forced' to resign as chief minister in September of last year. In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he made many claims against the Gandhi family, including that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi patronised Navjot Singh Sidhu rather than reigning him in. The Captain has founded his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, and is running in elections alongside the BJP.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at a public gathering in Jalandhar on February 14 and mocked the Congress, claiming that the grand old party dismissed Captain Amarinder Singh because it couldn't handle the Punjab administration with remote control. We respected federalism, and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh collaborated with the Centre in accordance with federalism, according to the Prime Minister.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 8:02 PM IST
