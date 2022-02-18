Khalistani outfit SFJ denies backing AAP, says letter of support forged by Bhagwant Mann

After the letter went viral on social media, Pannu released a video asserting that the letter was fake, but dropped a bigger bombshelll when he claimed that the letter by forged by Kejriwal's party workers.

Days after poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas accused Arvind Kejriwal of associating with separatists in Punjab, a letter emerged on social media which stated that separatist Sikhs For Justice had endorsed the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab which goes to polls on Sunday.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Khalistani outfit SFJ's founder and who reprtedly signed the letter, asked people to vote for AAP in the assembly elections so that they might "hope to realise their aim (of forming Khalistan)" once more. He further stated that the SFJ had previously backed the AAP in assembly elections.

"We, the members of Sikhs for Justice, express our entire support for Bhagwant Singh Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party for the Punjab Assembly elections," the letter said in Punjabi. It further stated, "These elections are critical for Punjab and our group because if the Aam Aadmi Party gains government in Punjab, the possibility of attaining our goal [of forming Khalistan] will resurface."

"The letter circulated in the name of SFJ is a forgery. Bhagwant Mann and the AAP are circulating it. SFJ is not a supporter of the Indian Constitution or any political party."

Kumar Vishwas, an AAP founding member, made severe claims against Kejriwal in the video extensively circulated on social media sites. Vishwas claimed that Kejriwal had colluded with Khalistani separatists for political benefit. Questioning the mindset of the Delhi Chief Minister, the former AAP leader said that the former's sole plan is to get power one way or another.

On Thursday, the Election Commission of India declared it a breach of the Model Code of Conduct and warned political parties not to broadcast it.

The EC went on to say that the video being played is a breach of the MCC and that the airing or telecasting of this video on social media and TV channels should be stopped immediately.

The EC's decision comes after AAP leader Raghav Chadha asked the poll authority to stop Congress and other political parties from airing the video. Chadha argued that the Kumar Vishwas film was tarnishing the party's reputation in the eyes of the general people.

