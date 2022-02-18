  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khalistani outfit SFJ denies backing AAP, says letter of support forged by Bhagwant Mann

    After the letter went viral on social media, Pannu released a video asserting that the letter was fake, but dropped a bigger bombshelll when he claimed that the letter by forged by Kejriwal's party workers. 
     

    Khalistani outfit SFJ denies backing AAP says letter of support forged by Bhagwant Mann gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Days after poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas accused Arvind Kejriwal of associating with separatists in Punjab, a letter emerged on social media which stated that separatist Sikhs For Justice had endorsed the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab which goes to polls on Sunday. 

    Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Khalistani outfit SFJ's founder and who reprtedly signed the letter, asked people to vote for AAP in the assembly elections so that they might "hope to realise their aim (of forming Khalistan)" once more. He further stated that the SFJ had previously backed the AAP in assembly elections.

    "We, the members of Sikhs for Justice, express our entire support for Bhagwant Singh Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party for the Punjab Assembly elections," the letter said in Punjabi. It further stated, "These elections are critical for Punjab and our group because if the Aam Aadmi Party gains government in Punjab, the possibility of attaining our goal [of forming Khalistan] will resurface."

    Khalistani outfit SFJ denies backing AAP says letter of support forged by Bhagwant Mann gcw

    After the letter went viral on social media, Pannu released a video asserting that the letter was fake, but dropped a bigger bombshelll when he claimed that the letter by forged by Kejriwal's party workers. 

    "The letter circulated in the name of SFJ is a forgery. Bhagwant Mann and the AAP are circulating it. SFJ is not a supporter of the Indian Constitution or any political party."

    Kumar Vishwas, an AAP founding member, made severe claims against Kejriwal in the video extensively circulated on social media sites. Vishwas claimed that Kejriwal had colluded with Khalistani separatists for political benefit. Questioning the mindset of the Delhi Chief Minister, the former AAP leader said that the former's sole plan is to get power one way or another. 

    On Thursday, the Election Commission of India declared it a breach of the Model Code of Conduct and warned political parties not to broadcast it.

    The EC went on to say that the video being played is a breach of the MCC and that the airing or telecasting of this video on social media and TV channels should be stopped immediately.

    The EC's decision comes after AAP leader Raghav Chadha asked the poll authority to stop Congress and other political parties from airing the video. Chadha argued that the Kumar Vishwas film was tarnishing the party's reputation in the eyes of the general people.

    Also Read | Punjab CM to PM Modi: 'Impartial enquiry' needed into Kumar Vishwas' allegations

     

    Also Read | 'Pre-planned vicious propaganda': AAP hits back at Kumar Vishwas

    Also Read | I will be the first PM of independent nation (Khalistan): Kejriwal once told Kumar Vishwas

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India records 25920 new COVID cases positivity rate stands at 2 dot 07 per cent gcw

    India records 25,920 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate stands at 2.07 per cent

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Mulayam Shivpal seen campaigning together after 5 years gcw

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam, Shivpal seen campaigning together after 5 years

    Punjab Election 2022 Punjab CM to PM Modi Impartial enquiry needed into Kumar Vishwas allegations gcw

    Punjab CM to PM Modi: 'Impartial enquiry' needed into Kumar Vishwas' allegations

    Karnataka government order bans hijab in minority institutions

    Karnataka government order bans hijab in minority institutions

    Punjab Election 2022 Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Amarinder Singh s removal from CM post gcw

    Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Amarinder Singh's removal from CM post

    Recent Stories

    Oscars 2022: No vaccination, no entry at Dolby Theatre RCB

    Oscars 2022: No vaccination, no entry at Dolby Theatre

    Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling Chateau Miraval Winery RCB

    Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling Chateau Miraval Winery

    India records 25920 new COVID cases positivity rate stands at 2 dot 07 per cent gcw

    India records 25,920 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate stands at 2.07 per cent

    BTS J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok gets gold-plated toilet brush on his birthday and more (Pictures) RCB

    BTS's J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok gets gold-plated toilet brush on his birthday and more (Pictures)

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Mulayam Shivpal seen campaigning together after 5 years gcw

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam, Shivpal seen campaigning together after 5 years

    Recent Videos

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Video Icon
    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Channi blinks on UP ke bhaiya remark, explains why he said so-dnm

    Punjab CM Channi blinks on ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark, explains why he said so

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw

    Video Icon