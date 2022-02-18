Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi

With Punjab Assembly Elections round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted a delegation of Sikh leaders at his official residence in Delhi. Senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa led the delegation of Sikh leaders to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Some of the prominent Sikh leaders who met PM Modi include -- Harmeet Singh Kalka, president, Delhi Gurudwara Committee; Padma Sri Baba Balbir Singh ji Sichewal (Sultanpur Lodhi); Mahant Karamjit Singh, president Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar; Baba Joga Singh, Dera Baba Jang Singh (Nanaksar) Karnal; Sant Baba Mejor Singh Waa, Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa, Amritsar; Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh Ji, Kar Sewa Anandpur Sahib; Surinder Singh Namdhari Darbar (Bheni Sahib); Baba Jassa Singh Shiromani Akali Budha Dal, Panjwa Takht; Dr Harbhajan Singh, Damdami Taksal, Chowk Mehta and Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh Ji, Jathedar Takht Sri Patna Sahib.

The Election Commission (EC) of India on January 8 announced the legislative Assembly election schedule for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur from February 10 to March 7. The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.