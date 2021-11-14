Punjab BJP leaders meet PM Modi, seek reopening of Kartarpur Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from Punjab on Sunday. The BJP leaders discussed a range of issues with the Prime Minister, including the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor. To recall, some days ago, Punjab Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the Akali Dal too had written to the Prime Minister seeking the same.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh later told media persons that the Kartarpur Corridor was opened due to Prime Minister Modi's efforts. The pilgrimage was shut in March 2020 when the country suspended international travel due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Kartarpur pilgrimage is an emotive issue in the state which is headed for elections early next year. The corridor enables pilgrims visa-free access to the final resting place of Guru Nanak, which is just four kilometres from the international border. The corridor has is often claimed by the BJP and the Narendra Modi government as one of its many accomplishments.

The Punjab BJP delegation included state BJP president Ashwani Sharma, National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, state in-charge Dushyant Gautam, party spokesperson RP Singh, senior leader Harjeet Singh Grewal and party leader from Delhi, Tejinder Bagga. Emerging from the meeting with the Prime Minister, Harjeet Singh Grewal said that they were hopeful that the Prime Minister considers their request ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 19.

Meanwhile, the Indian government is allowing 1,500 pilgrims to travel to Nankana Sahib and gurdwaras in Lahore, Hassan Abdal, Kartarpur and Farooqabad in Pakistan to offer prayers between November 17 and November 26 through the Attari-Wagah Integrated Check Post. Other issues discussed in the meeting included the farmers' protest. The delegation also reportedly thanked Prime Minister Modi for helping in the evacuation of the Granth Sahib from Afghanistan after the Taliban take over.

