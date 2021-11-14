  • Facebook
    Assam Rifles ambush: Why Aizawl and Khuga will miss Colonel Viplav Tripathi

    Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who was killed along with his family and four Assam Rifles soldiers in a militant attack in Manipur, was known for his leadership abilities and goodwill.

    Assam Rifles ambush Why Aizawl and Khuga will miss Colonel Viplav Tripathi
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 14, 2021, 11:30 AM IST
    

    Revolutionary People's Front and Manipur Naga People’s Front were behind the brutal ambush on security forces in Churanchandpur district on Saturday morning in which the 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and others were killed. Col Tripathi was returning to his base in Khuga Battalion HQs in Manipur from the forward post with his family with Quick Reaction Teams. The attack, which was carried out by the PLA -- the armed wing of the MNPF, happened near the Mizoram border which is just 65km from Churanchandpur district HQ. 

    Also read: 46 Assam Rifles commanding officer and family killed in ambush in Manipur’s Churachandpur district

    The insurgent groups said they were unaware that the Commanding Officer was travelling with his family. In a statement, in which they claimed responsibility for the IED ambush, they warned armed personnel against bringing their family members to an area that has been declared as 'disturbed' by the Indian government.

    Meanwhile, Colonel Viplav's death has left his colleagues in a state of shock and grief. Just ahead of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in March this year, this correspondent had met Colonel Viplav's in Mizoram when he was the Commanding Officer of 23 Assam Rifles. Asianet Newsable has visited Colonel Viplav's area of operation to understand the current security scenario, drugs menace and the infrastructural projects being carried out by the Centre along the India-Myanmar border areas. 

    For journalists, data and information are key for story filing; Colonel Viplav had every single detail on his fingertips. He was always smiling and helpful. Colonel Viplav moved to Manipur in July this year. During his tenure in Mizoram, he made many local friends who helped him curb the drugs menace along the India-Myanmar border. 

    For his colleagues and known one, Colonel Viplav was a thorough gentleman and go-getter. During his tenure at Mizoram, under his able leadership, the battalion has been at the forefront in border management thwarting illegal smuggling in the India-Myanmar border and hinterland, an Assam Rifles officer who had worked with him in Mizoram said.

    During his stint, Colonel Viplav's battalion recovered a huge cache of weapons and war-like stores which could have landed in the hands of anti-national elements. In January 2021, his battalion had conducted an anti-drug campaign in remote areas to wean the youth away from the menace. His efforts had earned him laurels. Colonel Viplav absence will be felt closely and his goodwill for the society will last an eternity and will be felt by the organisation and in each every person of Aizawl and Khuga, an officer said.

    Also Read: In a first, insurgent groups target family members of security forces in Manipur

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2021, 11:30 AM IST
