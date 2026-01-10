A Mumbai-based digital printing professional was brutally murdered in Ludhiana after a drug-fuelled argument over unpaid debt. Police arrested accused carpenter and his wife for killing Davinder Singh, dismembering his body and scattering the remains

A horrifying murder case has come to light in Ludhiana, Punjab, where a 30-year-old man was brutally killed and his body cut into several pieces. Police have arrested a local carpenter and his wife in connection with the crime. The victim has been identified as Davinder Singh, a digital printing professional based in Mumbai. His dismembered body was found on Thursday near the Jalandhar Bypass, causing panic and shock among local residents, according to a report by The Times of India.

Victim had travelled from Mumbai for work

According to police, Davinder Singh had arrived in Ludhiana by train on January 6. He had come to the city to purchase new machinery for his digital printing business. Soon after arriving, Davinder met his friend Shamsher Singh Shera, a carpenter by profession. The two reportedly knew each other well.

Police said that Davinder went to Shamsher's house, where both men consumed 'chitta', a local name for heroin. While under the influence of drugs, an argument broke out between them over an unpaid debt.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sameer Verma said the situation quickly turned violent, the TOI report added.

“During the altercation, Shamsher pushed Davinder, which knocked him unconscious,” Verma said.

Believing that Davinder had died, Shamsher allegedly took a saw and dismembered the body. Police said the cutting process took around two-and-a-half hours.

Wife accused of helping dispose of body

Police have also arrested Shamsher’s wife, Kuldeep Kaur. She is accused of helping her husband clean up the crime scene and dispose of the body. Davinder's body was cut into six pieces and scattered at different locations near the bypass to avoid detection.

Investigators said CCTV footage helped police track the movements of the accused, leading to their arrest.

ADCP Sameer Verma confirmed that most parts of Davinder’s body have been recovered. However, one arm is still missing. Police suspect that the missing body part may have been taken away by stray animals.

Both Shamsher Singh Shera and Kuldeep Kaur are currently in police custody. They are facing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. Further investigation is ongoing.