A high-speed Kia Seltos triggered a three-car collision near the Naulakha Bypass on the Sundernagar-Mandi road in Himachal Pradesh. The viral video sparked debate over overspeeding, sudden braking, late indicators, and poor road design.

A shocking road accident on the Chandigarh-Manali four-lane road has gone viral on social media. The incident took place near the Naulakha Bypass on the Sundernagar-Mandi stretch in Himachal Pradesh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The viral video shows a high-speed Kia Seltos crashing into another car, which then led to a chain collision involving three vehicles. The impact was severe and left viewers shaken. Many users described it as a clear case of speed leaving no room for error.

According to information available, the Kia Seltos was moving at a very high speed when it rammed into a car ahead near the Naulakha Bypass. The hit caused a domino effect, with a third car also getting smashed within seconds.

The crash happened close to a junction with curves, rumble strips, and a right turn. Drivers familiar with the area say the stretch is accident-prone due to sharp turns, crossings, and sudden U-turns.

No official report on injuries has been released yet, but the visuals show major damage to the vehicles.

Debate over speed, braking and driver mistakes

The viral video has divided public opinion. Many on X blamed overspeeding, especially by the Kia driver, saying the car did not slow down even after impact.

Some pointed fingers at the dashcam car, claiming the driver braked suddenly near an intersection despite a vehicle ahead indicating a right turn. Others said the first car gave the turn indicator too late, leaving no time for vehicles behind to react.

Scroll to load tweet…

Several users pointed out that as per traffic rules, the last vehicle crashing from behind is usually held responsible while some said both the cars were at fault.

Scroll to load tweet…

Anger over road design and safety

A large number of people blamed faulty road design rather than just drivers. Users said the road should not be called a highway or four-lane due to its dangerous curves, random intersections, and lack of proper exit lanes.

Some called it a 'death road' and said right turns on fast lanes without separate exit paths are extremely risky. Rumble strips were also criticised, with drivers saying braking on them reduces control due to ABS activation.

Scroll to load tweet…

Strong reactions flood social media

Social media was flooded with angry and emotional comments. Many users said people lack basic driving sense and do not maintain safe distance. Others criticised rash driving, phone use, and careless overtaking.

Some comments were harsh, while others urged authorities to learn from developed countries where automated systems slow down speeding vehicles. A few users admitted that all three drivers may have made mistakes, calling it a chain reaction where one error quickly led to another.

Many stressed that slowing down near intersections, maintaining distance and improving road design are key to preventing such crashes.